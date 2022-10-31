DC Comics has an astonishing 10,000 characters in its arsenal that have been featured in over 22,000 comic books.

Which DC Funko Pop is best?

DC Comics are known as having a bit of a dark side compared to their rivals over at Marvel. The Batman movies, in particular, feature heavy tones and plenty of believable drama, so it might surprise you that DC has partnered with the adorable action figure makers at Funko Pop to create a line of toys. From the Dark Knight himself to the trouble making superheroes from The Suicide Squad, Funko shows the lighter side of DC.

The best DC Funko Pop is the 1989 Joker that replicates the character Jack Nicholson portrayed in the cult favorite Batman film. It includes his famous bright purple suit, matching purple top hat and signature smirk.

What to know before you buy a DC Funko Pop

Funko Pop Collections

Funko releases their figurines based on a series of categories. The most popular is the Heroes and Villains section, which features all the characters from DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars and The Mandalorian. Of course, the characters that make up these entities are vast and therefore make for a huge supply of their toys. The next category is the Animations and Cartoons section that has figures from Pokemon, Pixar, Disney, anime and even video games. The last main section is Movies and TV. Here, you can find Dwight from The Office, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones and Pennywise from the horror movie IT.

Funko Pop toy styles

Sure, Funko toys are impressive because they cover pretty much all of pop culture. You can find almost any character from any piece of film, television, comedy, cartoon, video game and even corporate mascots. The real appeal comes from the style of their toys. Funko has managed to capture the hilarious look of the classic bobblehead toys without the novelty of an actual bobbing head. Each toy is only a few inches tall and has giant heads, along with large child-like cartoon eyes. This makes them somehow look adorable. Even Micheal Myers looks like he might be up for a cuddle instead of a killing spree.

Figure size

Most Funko’s are 3 Â¾ inches tall. This is the standard size that their figures are known for, and it stays in line with their child-like look. These sizes can vary slightly if you have a character with a large hat or big hair. There are wider versions of Funkos too, like Plumpy from Candyland or Godzilla. If you want something a little bigger, look at the Super-Sized Funko Pop Toys. These figures stretch to 10 or 11 inches tall, like LeBron James, Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas or the Kool-Aid Man.

What to look for in a quality DC Funko Pop

DC exclusives

Funko has exclusive DC Comics collections that are only sold on their official website, at certain conventions or at specific retailers. These toys will feature more unique looks compared to traditional superheroes. For example, you can get an exclusive Catwoman toy dressed in all pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There’s a Dia De Los DC version of The Flash that has him all decked out in Day of the Dead makeup. Look for the exclusive Wonder Woman dressed in golden armor from the Wonder Woman 1984 film.

New releases

Many of those who buy Funko Pop toys are collectors. They purchase the toy along with a display case to place them on a shelf and admire their exclusivity from afar. For these buyers getting the newest release is very important. Funko is constantly dropping new versions of their toys and oftentimes, they’ll sell out quickly. This is especially true for exclusive releases like the ones that are only available at select retailers. When a new line becomes available, it’s best to jump on it right away.

Holiday themed

Believe it or not, there are holiday themed DC toys from Funko. We’ll probably never see Superman dressed up as Santa Claus in a movie or The Flash covered in Day of the Dead makeup, but luckily, Funko has you covered. In their DC Christmas collection, you can indeed see Superman in a full on Santa outfit opening his robe to reveal the “S” on his chest. You can also find Wonder Woman using tinsel as a weapon and Harley Quinn with elf shoes and candy cane socks. Their limited Halloween series shows Harley Quinn, Batman, Joker, The Flash and Bane all wearing colorful Dia de Muertos paint.

How much you can expect to spend on a DC Funko Pop

DC Funko Pop toys cost between $9-$15, depending on the character, edition and packaging.

DC Funko Pop FAQ

What are Funko Pop toys made of?

A. Funko uses vinyl to make their Pop toys. Vinyl is a form of plastic also known as PVC or polyvinyl chloride. This material is lightweight, durable and inexpensive to produce.

Are Funko Pop toys worth collecting?

A. This depends on your level of interest in the toys. Many people consider these toys collectables and are intent on buying every new version that’s released. That being said, Funko’s do not necessarily increase in value. If you’re in it for the money, you will likely be disappointed.

What are the best DC Funko Pops to buy?

Top DC Funko Pop

Funko Pop Heroes: 1989 Joker

What you need to know: Funko Pop took a unique approach to its Joker figurine by going back to the classic 1989 look.

What you’ll love: Coming in at just above 3 inches, the Joker wears a bright purple and blue clown tuxedo with a flower pinned to the lapel and a purple hat. He’s also holding a cane, leaning to the side and wears his infamous Joker smile.

What you should consider: This figure does not represent the newer, darker versions of the Joker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top DC Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Movies: Harley Quinn

What you need to know: Hailing from The Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn is protrayed as a Funko toy with a distressed red dress and combat boots.

What you’ll love: The best part about this figure is the detail they added to Harley Quinn’s look. You can see her “Daddy’s lil Monster” tattoo on her left collar bone and a black heart on her cheek.

What you should consider: This Funko does not include her famous baseball bat but uses a staff instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Heroes: Death Metal Batman

What you need to know: If you’ve ever wondered what a metalhead Batman would look like, check out Funko’s version of the rock ‘n’ roll vigilante.

What you’ll love: This is maybe the most unique and charismatic Funko ever. Batman is featured in his standard black superhero outfit, but he’s holding a bright red axe guitar complete with flames, a guitar pick and metal chains.

What you should consider: The guitar lacks a bit of detail and looks less intricate than other Funkos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

