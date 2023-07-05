Which waterproof bags are best?

Fans of kayaking, boating and swimming are no strangers to rugged, waterproof bags. You can find many resilient roll-top bags that can keep electronics safe from complete submersion. There are plenty of other varieties, too. Some are more stylish and convenient than what you’d see tied to an ocean kayak.

Best waterproof bags

Fjallraven High Coast Hip Pack

If you only need to store a few essentials, you won’t find anything more compact than this. It comes from one of today’s most popular fashion-forward bag companies and has four understated colors available.

Dakine Cyclone II Dry Pack

Hawaii-founded, Oregon-based Dakine makes some of the slickest surf equipment in the world. his 36-liter backpack is no exception. It’s comfortable, versatile and engineered to carry surfboards up to 15 pounds.

Earth Pak Dry Bag

This rugged roll-top bag offers impressive water resistance. You often see it or similar ones on most canoeing and kayaking trips. It comes in a wide array of bright colors and five sizes from 10 to 55 liters.

Syncwire Pouch Bag

It’s the most affordable choice for packing sensitive belongings such as smartphones, identification and earbuds without the worry of water damage. You can even use your device’s touch screen while it’s stored away.

Dagger On-Tap Duffel

Available in either 15 or 30 liters, this premium dry bag is the perfect size for an excursion on a boat or in a torrential downpour. Its straps are adjustable and it’s about as rugged as they come.

NRS DriDuffel HighRoll

This is a great long-term investment for people who regularly travel on or around the water. It has up to 105 liters of storage space and a reasonable price for such a premium piece of gear.

Frelaxy 5-Pack Dry Sack

These affordable dry bags do a great job of keeping electronics safe during summer fun. This pack of five includes various sizes from three to 20 liters.

Body Glove Costa Hip Pack

Storing your sensitive devices, cash and identification away from damaging moisture doesn’t get any easier. While it is waterproof, it’s not meant for long-term submersion.

Skog A Kust BackSak

If efficient use of space is your thing, look no further than this streamlined option from a Swedish-inspired designer. It’s versatile since you can close it from the top or the side without compromising the protection. There are various colors and patterns available.

Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil Compression Dry Sack

This premium choice from respected backpacking manufacturer Sea to Summit has you covered. You can maximize the amount of gear you can keep dry while minimizing the space it takes up. Its reliable seams and material prevent water ingress while compacting your stuff as much as possible.

KastKing Dry Bags

There are a few sizes of this no-nonsense, dependable dry bag available. They offer the best value when bundled with a matching waterproof phone pouch. It comes in black, blue orange or yellow, and there’s a clear window on the side for easy access and organization.

Black Diamond Creek Transit 22 Backpack

This reliable backpack offers the quality suspension and high capacity needed for a fun day hike. It doesn’t look too far off from a normal backpack, so it’s great for everyday use when you’re not in the great outdoors. It’s from a renowned manufacturer of hiking equipment.

