The pieces of equipment your child needs to play at their best aren’t going to change. The biggest items to have when playing soccer are a good pair of soccer cleats, a soccer ball to practice with at home and a mini soccer net for the backyard.

Shop this article: Nike Academy Size 5 Soccer Ball, American Challenge Brasilia Size 2 Soccer Ball and Kidodo Soccer Goal For Backyard.

Cleats

A good pair of comfortable cleats are the most important piece of equipment to have. Without these, your child can’t play effectively. They should fit snugly so they can’t shift around the foot since this can cause blisters or lead to an injured ankle.

You also need to get studs that match your usual playing field. For kids, this typically comes down to indoor studs, which have rubber bottoms, and outdoor studs, which are the standard. Some cleats are wearable on both field types but aren’t fully effective on either. As such, it’s best to get a pair of each if your child plays on both field types.

Soccer ball

The next most important piece of equipment is the soccer ball. It falls to second since you can run plenty of drills without a ball, but you can’t run any drills effectively without cleats.

Soccer balls come in five sizes to match the age of the children using them.

Size 1: These balls have circumferences of 18 to 20 inches. They’re used to practice certain skills or for other games that aren’t soccer.

These balls have circumferences of 18 to 20 inches. They’re used to practice certain skills or for other games that aren’t soccer. Size 2: These balls have circumferences of 21 to 22 inches. They’re for practicing skills, but also for kids younger than 4 years old.

These balls have circumferences of 21 to 22 inches. They’re for practicing skills, but also for kids younger than 4 years old. Size 3: These balls have circumferences of 23 to 24 inches and are for kids younger than 8 years old.

These balls have circumferences of 23 to 24 inches and are for kids younger than 8 years old. Size 4: These balls have circumferences of 25 to 26 inches and are for kids ages 8 to 12.

These balls have circumferences of 25 to 26 inches and are for kids ages 8 to 12. Size 5: These balls have circumferences of 27 to 28 inches and are for anyone ages 12 and up.

Mini net

Mini nets are an excellent way for your child to practice their shot accuracy. They come in several shapes: square, rectangle, half-circle and half-oval. Shape only matters if your child’s league has rules requiring a particular shape. Some nets come in pairs rather than individually, while others include extras such as soccer balls or cones.

Best kids cleats

Adidas Kids Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoes

The indoor rubber outsole is non-marking, so there’s no need to worry about scuffed floors at home before and after playing. They come in 14 sizes.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSG Kids Soccer Cleats

These are as straightforward and effective as kids’ cleats come, and the low cost only makes them better. They come in 17 sizes and three colors.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Kids Phantom GT2 Academy Dynamic Fit FG Soccer Cleats

These cleats come higher up the ankle than usual and use a Dynamic Fit collar to add some extra security to the ankle. They use off-center laces and come in 11 sizes.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Puma Kids Ultra 3.4 FG Soccer Cleats

These cleats use a laceless upper to make taking them off and putting them on easier without sacrificing support. They come in 11 sizes.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best kids soccer balls

Daball Size 1 Soccer Ball

This cute ball comes with the face of a fox or a zebra and ships inside a gift box. It also includes an air pump to keep it inflated. A size 3 version is also available in fox, zebra, unicorns and animal kingdom designs.

Sold by Amazon

American Challenge Brasilia Size 2 Soccer Ball

This ball is machine-stitched using a durable plastic outer layer with a poly/cotton lining. It uses a hybrid bladder and comes in five colors. It’s also available in sizes 3 through 5.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Sports Extreme Series Composite Size 3 Soccer Ball

This ball can withstand harsh weather conditions. It comes packaged with an air pump. It also comes in sizes 4 and 5 and is available in nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Size 4 Soccer Ball

This ball comes in one of five materials and in 13 designs split between said materials. It also comes in sizes 1, 3 and 5.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Academy Size 5 Soccer Ball

This ball comes in four high-contrast designs so you can see the spin of the ball as it flies and better track its location on the field in any condition. It also comes in size 3.

Sold by Amazon

Best mini soccer nets

Bayinbulak Pop-Up Soccer Goal

This net can fold up into a tight disk for simple storage and travel. It comes in neon lime or bright orange. Both are bright enough to stand out, making them easier to target.

Sold by Amazon

Franklin Sports Kids’ Mini Soccer Goal Set

This set comes with two nets that can fold down into a small tube, a soccer ball and a manual air pump. The pump has an in-handle storage compartment for the needle so it doesn’t get broken or lost.

Sold by Amazon

GoSports Portable Pop-Up Soccer Goals For Backyard

This set includes two nets and six cones for running drills, plus everything fits inside an included storage bag. The net comes in different designs: a 2.5- and 4-foot round shape and a 4-foot square shape.

Sold by Amazon

Kidodo Soccer Goal for Backyard

This pop-up net is easy to set up and travel with. The real prize is an inner lining that limits where the soccer ball can go through so your child has something to aim for.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.