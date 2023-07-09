Which roller skates are best for women?

Next time you feel the need for some exercise and fresh air, try strapping on a pair of roller skates. Not only does rollerblading make for a fun way to get around, but there are also health benefits. The beauty of roller skates is that they’re made for anyone and anywhere: from beginners to experts, from the road to the skate park.

Size

The most important thing to keep in mind when buying a pair of roller skates is size. Like shoes, if they’re even slightly off, you can get blisters, or worse, feel pain every time you skate.

Number of wheels

Roller skates with four wheels are easier to maneuver and best for beginners. Three-wheeled skates are better for intermediate riders looking to gain speed.

Wheel diameter

Wheel diameter plays a huge part in speed, maneuverability and turns. The smaller the wheel, the easier to handle. The bigger the wheel, the faster your speed.

Best women’s roller skates

Rollerblade Zetrablade Women’s Inline Skates

When you’re first starting out, comfort is key. Thanks to its soft design, the boot of the skate fits comfortably and provides easy strides. Plus, the strap and laces provide exceptional security, stability and ankle support for any sharp turns or rocky roads. They come with a heel brake that makes stopping a breeze.

Sold by Amazon

Caroma Inline Skates Adult Outdoor

For under $50, this pair is great for anyone who’s wanting to get familiar with rollerblading. These skates feature adjustable sizing and have a padded liner that provides optimal comfort. They’re lightweight, ensuring beginners can find their footing, and light up for a fun night at the rink.

Sold by Amazon

LIKU Black Professional Inline Skates

This sleek-looking pair of skates come with a removable lining, a durable shoe shell, high-quality bearings and a triple-secure closing safety buckle. It’s great for all foot sizes and users appreciate the excellent fit, comfort and maneuverability.

Sold by Amazon

PAPAISON Adjustable Inline Skates

These skates feature a plush and padded liner designed to cradle the feet and prevent fatigue, so you can skate as long as you want in comfort and style. The four illuminating wheels light up when you start to skate, no batteries are needed.

Sold by Amazon

Epic Skates Engage 3-Wheel Inline Speed Skates

These unisex Epic roller skates are a good buy if you’re looking for speed and durability. They’re supportive and flexible, though you may need a bit of time to break them in.

Sold by Amazon

