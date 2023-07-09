Which gifts are best for my boyfriend?

Whether it’s his birthday, an anniversary, the holidays or an attempt to reward and celebrate a milestone or accomplishment, you want to make sure you get your boyfriend the gift he deserves.

Pay attention to the little details

If you’re celebrating a birthday, don’t be afraid to go all out with decorations and even breakfast in bed to start the day. Be sure to pick out the birthday card and birthday cake. If you’re celebrating at night, maybe go a different route and utilize a mixology kit to make some drinks.

For the athlete and the outdoors person

For a guy who loves sports and prefers to stay active, the latest gear and accessories may be exactly what he’s looking for. If his shoes are looking raggedy, the backpack is falling apart and the golf clubs are getting rusty, an upgrade might be in order.

Beef up the wardrobe

If you’ve been together long enough, you probably know your boyfriend’s style and where it’s lacking. However, you don’t want to turn what should be a celebration into an argument. Don’t force him out of his comfort zone, but he’ll appreciate the right clothes and accessories.

You can’t go wrong with technology

When all else fails, turn your attention to the latest gadgets. Phones, music, video games and more, the list of what you can upgrade is endless. Slip him an extra set of phone chargers if his tech is always dying, or get him a new pair of headphones.

Best athletic and outdoor gifts for a boyfriend

Callaway Golf Men’s Strata Complete Set

Give your boyfriend the gift of top-level performance with a complete set of golf clubs. A driver, three wood and six hybrid irons are all included in this complete set. The bag and headcovers are available in multiple colors.

Sold by Amazon

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

This cooler offers PermaFrost insulation to keep your snacks and drinks cold. The Rotomolded construction, slim design and HeftyHauler handler make it light and easy to transport.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Modern Surfboards Love Child PU Surfboard

If your partner’s favorite pastime is shredding the waves, then this surfboard upgrade might be the best thing you can get him. It’s a versatile cruiser that is part longboard while having the stability of a shortboard. He can catch more waves without losing top performance.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Best cozy and comfortable gifts for a boyfriend

HoMedics Percussion Action Plus Handheld Massager with Heat

The handheld massager comes with dual pivoting heads and warm muscle-relaxing heat. Sooth his muscles with three sets of massage nodes, variable speed control and an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Charter Club Dorenda Moccasin Slippers

Keep his feet toasty and warm in these lush faux fur slippers with a red check print exterior and leather bowtie. These slippers are a wonderful holiday gift or a great way to surprise him on your trip to the mountains.

Sold by Macy’s

Best technology gifts for a boyfriend

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Upgrade your boyfriend’s technology game, and stop him from stealing your tablet, by gifting him an iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina display. If he’s a gamer, the A13 Bionic chip offers an amazing performance so that he can pair this with his Xbox, PlayStation or MFI controller.

Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Control

Are you looking to give the gift of peace and quiet? Go for these top-of-the-line noise-canceling headphones with three levels. The dual-microphone makes for the clearest voice pick-up. The Bluetooth pairing is hassle-free and AR-enabled to help create the highest sound level.

Sold by Amazon

Best accessory gifts

Seiko Men’s Automatic 5 Sports Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 42.5mm

This classic dive-style watch is a timeless gift that is sure to impress your boyfriend. The three hands are automatic and powered by hand and wrist movement, so you never need a new battery.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Jack Black Shave Essentials

This kit comes with Deep Dive Facial Cleansers for removing dirt and unclogging pores. The Supreme Clean Triple Cushion Shave Lather protects his skin while allowing a close shave. Double-Duty Face Moisturizer with SPF 20 gives lasting hydration.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

