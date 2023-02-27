Which boxing reflex ball is best?

Anyone looking to change their old, boring, heavy bag routine should consider a boxing reflex ball. They offer a level of unpredictability that is hard to find in other solo training tools. Though they may look silly, they are very effective for improving speed, coordination and many other skills martial artists require.

In this guide, not only will we help you find the best reflex ball to purchase, but we also provide some handy tips for getting started with one and ensuring you get the most benefit from it. Those pressed for time can just jump right to our favorite choice, the American Fist Boxing Reflex Ball Set. It stands up to regular use well and is a good option for both beginners and experienced users.

Benefits of a boxing reflex ball

Reflexes play a massive role in many sports and are crucial in boxing and MMA. In boxing, moving just a tad too slow can mean the difference between catching your opponent with a right hook hard on the chin or your fist whistling by harmlessly. Boxing reflex balls may be a simple gadget, but they are very efficient at improving reaction speed and training complex movements.

One of the most notable advantages of reflex balls is their inherent unpredictability. Much like when squaring off against a real opponent, you never know exactly where the ball is going to go.

This helps you improve timing and punch accuracy in a way that speed bags and heavy bags can’t. If you train with a reflex ball, you can expect to see improvements in hand-eye coordination, focus, rhythm and endurance.

Boxing reflex ball features

Due to the simple design and minimal components, reflex balls don’t have many features to consider when purchasing. Still, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Headband

When looking at the headband, you’ll want to consider three main factors: comfort, fit and anchor point. It must be made from a comfortable material that won’t chafe or otherwise irritate the skin. Silicone is a good choice because it doesn’t absorb sweat. Fabric bands are also comfortable but require regular washing.

The headband needs to be adjustable so you can get a secure fit. If the band is too loose, it won’t stay in place while training. If it is too tight, it will be uncomfortable to wear for any period and may cause a pressure headache.

The anchor point needs to be strong enough that it won’t rip off as you repeatedly hit the ball. Models with metal D-rings or clips usually fit the bill. However, some may prefer a more streamlined design with a simple stitched-on loop.

Elastic band

The elastic band attaches to the headband on one end and the ball on the other. Its strength and length determine how far the ball travels and how quickly it moves.

Types of balls

Depending on the model you choose, it may come with a single ball or multiple. Each ball material offers a different level of difficulty. As a general rule of thumb, the heavier and harder a ball is, the more difficult it is to train. Also, large balls are easier to use than small balls because they present bigger targets.

Boxing reflex ball tips

Before starting, make sure you have secured the headband tightly, so it doesn’t slip or move around as you train.

Start with the most manageable reaction ball and slowly move onto harder ones as your skills improve.

Always keep your eyes open and focused on the ball.

Remember to pay attention to your footwork and move in different directions and patterns as you train.

Start each session slowly and work your way up into a faster and faster rhythm.

After you are comfortable throwing jabs, start mixing up the punches into different combinations just like you would in an actual match.

Consider using it to practice slips by landing two or three shots, and then instead of punching, slip out of the way as it comes past you. Then immediately resume punching in the same rhythm.

How much you can expect to spend on a boxing reflex ball

Reflex balls range from $8-$25. The better the materials and the more reaction balls it includes the higher cost.

Boxing reflex ball FAQ

Who should use a boxing reflex ball?

A. Boxing reflex balls are designed for those involved in martial arts, but everyone can benefit from training with one. They are a great conditioning tool that can help build endurance, burn calories and improve reaction times. Reflex balls are also great to use for warming up before lifting weights.

Do I have to worry about the elastic band breaking?

A. If you buy a high-quality set and use and store it properly, there is little chance of the elastic band breaking. Still, it is always a good idea to give the band a quick inspection to look for cracks or other signs of stress before each use.

What is the best boxing reflex ball to buy?

Top boxing reflex ball

American Fist Boxing Reflex Ball Set

What you need to know: This set is ideal for beginners and advanced users alike, thanks to a sturdy build and the inclusion of four reaction balls.

What you’ll love: You can cut the bands to your preferred length, and the headrest is easy to adjust and features a non-stick backing that keeps it firmly in place.

What you should consider: It’s pricier than many other sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top boxing reflex ball for the money

SPANLA Reflex Ball

What you need to know: With a budget-friendly price and three balls that offer varying levels of difficulty, this is a good choice for casual users.

What you’ll love: Strong metal attachments and snap-resistant bands ensure it lasts through plenty of use.

What you should consider: The silicone headband can cause some people to sweat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TEKXYZ Boxing Reflex Ball

What you need to know: Many people will appreciate this set for its low price and several color choices.

What you’ll love: Setting it up and getting started with your first training session is a quick and straightforward process.

What you should consider: It only comes with two reaction balls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.