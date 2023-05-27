There is no substitute for having the right tools on hand

For household tasks, few things are more frustrating than not having the correct tools. Accidents usually happen when you try to do something with a gadget unsuitable for the job, such as using a knife as a screwdriver or a piece of wood for a hammer. Not only is it incredibly dangerous, but you can also damage the object you are using as a makeshift tool.

Tools are the gift that keeps on giving

The right tool for the job doesn’t need to be the most expensive or the best on the market. In many cases, something as simple as a pocket multitool will have everything you need. Our home improvement and DIY expert, Beth Allen, doesn’t go a day without using hers.

“My go-to gadget for so many projects is an oscillating multi-tool. I call this tool the MacGuyver of all tools. It cuts wood, metal, plastic, drywall and grout. It even has a sanding head too. Seriously, this is a must-have for every gadget-loving dad,” explains Allen.

That’s not the only thing on Allen’s list that makes for the perfect gift to surprise a gadget-loving dad. “For the dad on the move, portable power is incredible. Portable chargers and generators let him take the fun on the road, whether he loves sports, DIY, or tech gear. Portable power gifts are gifts that keep on giving charge after charge.”

Best tools your gadget-loving dad doesn’t have yet

Dremel MM50-01 Multi-Max Oscillating DIY Tool Kit

Do-It-Yourself renovations are exciting, but it can also be challenging to get into the correct position and attempt alterations. However, this Dremel tool makes cutting, trimming or sawing a whole lot easier. It comes with a carrying case and has 5 amps of power that provide between 10,000 and 21,000 oscillations per minute. You don’t need additional tools to change the 30 accessories, which include two types of wood and drywall cutting blades, a hook and loop accessory for sanding pads, and a drywall jab saw.

Sold by Amazon

Leatherman Sidekick Pocket Size Multitool

No person, not just dads, should be without a robust multitool. Leatherman is well-known globally for their high-quality gadgets, and the Sidekick is no different. The compact pocket accessory has 14 tools, which include various knives, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, a bottle and a can opener. There is even a saw and a ruler if you need to build something in a hurry. “I own this tool and love it. It’s great for the car, work or home,” Allen explains.

Sold by Amazon

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300

There is power in having power, making this portable electricity generator a must-have accessory for adventurers and homebodies alike. Allen says that Jackery makes a solid portable power station, and this one can be charged at home, in the car or by the sun — although you’ll need an additional solar panel for that. It features two AC outlets, one USB-C port, a fast-charging USB 3.0 port and a DC car port. It’s also no match for multiple devices, as it can easily charge up to six gadgets simultaneously. “It’s a great gift for dads on the go, outdoorsmen, or travelers.”

Sold by Amazon

Atolla Laser Distance Meter

For precise measurements, you can’t go around your garden or backyard guessing distances, especially when putting up additional walls or fencing. This laser distance meter makes those projects easier — and perfectly straight. It is waterproof, has a bubble level and is accurate up to about 2 millimeters. As Allen says, this tool is “great for project-loving dads. It’s especially helpful for older eyes, as it features a back-lit display, and there is no need to get low on the floor to measure.”

Sold by Amazon

ThxToms LED Flashlight Gloves

Even though these gloves might seem whimsical, Allen thinks they are great. “These bionic flashlight gloves are super cool and handy, as it lets you wear gloves and light your way as you work. They are great for DIY, hunting, camping, and especially for auto repair.” Made from elastic fabric, they have a Velcro-like strap to adjust the fit and have two lights per hand that work on a replaceable battery.

Sold by Amazon

Gardena Sileno Minimo Automatic Robotic Lawn Mower

There are few people who will turn down the chance for a robot to help with mowing the lawn, and that is exactly what this gadget is for. This automatic lawnmower can take care of up to 2,700 square feet on a single charge and connects to your mobile phone through Bluetooth. From that app, you can schedule mows and configure the cutting length, and it comes with a boundary wire so that it doesn’t go off-course.

Sold by Amazon

Occer 12×25 Compact Binoculars

If your dad loves bird watching, an excellent pair of binoculars are invaluable. These from Occer are a great choice, as they have 12 times magnification through 25-millimeter objective lenses with a 270-feet field of view. The adjustable eyecups are perfect for eyeglass wearers, and the large focus knob is in the middle of the gadget.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

