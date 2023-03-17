Which burger press is best?

Who doesn’t love a juicy burger cooked on the grill or stovetop? But making delicious burgers at home means shaping them just right — and a burger press can make the job much easier.

A burger press is a handheld tool that forms uniform patties, so they all cook evenly. You can find presses that create burgers in different sizes and thicknesses and even some that are adjustable. If you’re looking for a high-quality press that’s easy to use and clean, the Cave Tools Burger Press is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a burger press

Size and adjustability

Many burger presses have a simple design, making burgers in a single size. The size affects not only the diameter of the burger but the thickness as well. If you want burgers in a specific size, check the dimensions carefully to ensure they match.

You can also find some presses that let you adjust the size and thickness of your burgers. For example, an adjustable burger press often lets you make regular-sized burgers and smaller slider burgers if you’re preparing appetizers or cooking for children.

Adjustability is a handy feature because thinner burgers are an ideal option when you want to cook quickly or prefer a well-done patty. On the other hand, thicker patties are a better choice if you prefer a little pink in your burgers.

Material

The material a burger press is made of determines how easy it is to use and clean. Non-stick materials are the best option because you don’t have to worry about your ground meat sticking to the press. That’s why many presses are made of plastic or metal, like aluminum.

Aluminum presses are usually more durable than plastic models, which can crack. Plastic presses are typically more affordable, though. But make sure to choose a BPA-free plastic press, so you don’t have to worry about chemicals leeching into your burgers.

What to look for in a quality burger press

Patty quantity

Most burger presses only make a single patty at a time. However, if you regularly grill or cook for large groups, you can also find presses that make multiple burgers at a time. You may pay a little more for a multiple-patty press, but you can prep your burgers more quickly for barbecues and other parties.

Stuffed burgers

Stuffing burgers with your favorite toppings like cheese, bacon or grilled onions, can take their flavor to the next level. Some presses are designed to let you fill your burger patties with the ingredients of your choice, while still keeping the burgers uniform in size and thickness.

Heat-safe

Some burger presses are heat-safe, so you can use them directly on your grill, pan or griddle. That can ensure that your burgers don’t break during the transfer to your cooking surface or that you can reshape a patty if necessary.

Ease of cleaning

A burger press should be easy to clean, so you don’t have to worry about bits of old meat getting stuck on it. Non-stick presses are the easiest to clean because you can just wipe the meat away. Some plastic burger presses are even dishwasher-safe, so you can toss them on the top rack with your dishes.

How much you can expect to spend on a burger press

You’ll typically pay $2-$30 for a burger press. Plastic burger presses and those that only help you flatten the meat without shaping it usually cost $2-10, while metal presses that also help shape your patties generally go for $10-$20. For cast-iron and other higher-quality metal presses, though, you may spend as much as $30.

Burger press FAQ

Why should I use a burger press rather than shaping burgers by hand?

A. Using a press not only lets you shape and form your burgers more quickly, but it also ensures that they’re all uniform in shape and size. It can help keep your hands from getting dirty, too.

How can I prevent my burgers from sticking to the burger press?

A. Some people like to place a piece of parchment paper between the press and the meat to serve as a non-stick barrier. You can also lightly grease the press with a cooking oil (vegetable, canola, olive or avocado are great options) to prevent the meat from sticking.

Can I use a burger press for veggie or imitation meat burgers?

A. A burger press can work with any type of meat or meat substitute, including ground beef, chicken, turkey, bison, veggie burger meat or imitation meat. However, some types of imitation meat may stick more than others, so you may want to grease the press before using it.

What’s the best way to clean a burger press?

A. Most presses are easy to clean with soap and water. However, if meat is stuck on the press, you may need an abrasive sponge to scrub it off. Plastic presses are often dishwasher-safe, making them extremely easy to clean. On the other hand, cast-iron presses require special handling, so follow the instructions that come with them carefully.

What’s the best burger press to buy?

Top burger press

Cave Tools Burger Press

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line burger press features a simple but extremely effective design that perfectly shapes and flattens your burgers.

What you’ll love: It forms patties quickly and easily. It can make 1/4- and 1/3-pound burgers. The aluminum material makes the press highly durable and clean-up a breeze, and it also comes with parchment paper squares to divide and separate your shaped patties.

What you should consider: It doesn’t work well for stuffed burgers, and some people find that the finished burgers are on the small side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top burger press for the money

Cuisinart Smashed Burger Press

What you need to know: The durable, heavy burger press can form impressively flat patties that are as flavorful as can be.

What you’ll love: The sturdy, heavy-weight cast iron means the press can last for years. You can use it directly on your grill, pan or griddle, and it has a raised edge that helps burgers stay juicy. It also flattens the patties well, so they have delicious crispy edges.

What you should consider: Some buyers find that the raised edge prevents them from smashing the burgers as much as they’d like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GLOGLOW Stuffed Burger Press

What you need to know: This durable, stainless steel press lets you make large stuffed burgers for the whole family in minutes.

What you’ll love: It can make large burgers that can be stuffed with nearly any ingredients. It creates uniformly shaped and sized burgers that cook evenly and the nonstick surface makes clean-up a breeze.

What you should consider: If you press too hard, you may wind up with burgers that are thinner on top than at the bottom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

