What are the best hidden gem kitchen gadgets under $50 on Amazon?

Have you ever been in the middle of a tedious cooking task and thought, “there has to be a better way to do this?” The good news is that there is probably a convenient gadget to help in every part of the kitchen. The bad news is that you’ve been living without it — until now.

From preventing sore wrists to saving nicked fingers, kitchen gadgets do a lot more than save a little time. They’re also safer for little assistants who want to help. So, for those looking for a better way to handle kitchen tasks, here are 15 hidden gem kitchen gadgets under $50 on Amazon you won’t believe you lived without.

How to choose kitchen gadgets

There is a kitchen gadget for every kitchen task under the sun, and many of them are fun to use. So, you may have to be picky when choosing new kitchen gadgets. There are a few questions you should ask yourself before purchasing a kitchen gadget.

Does it save time?

One of the primary reasons to buy a fun kitchen gadget is because it saves time. For example, it could be an oil sprayer that saves you time getting out the giant oil bottle or a KitchenAid stand mixer that speeds up making a dozen cookies for a bake sale. Even if a gadget is exciting to use, it’s not worth it if it doesn’t save you time.

What is its purpose?

While there are a ton of kitchen gadgets, not all of them are useful. Does it have a single purpose, or is it a multi-purpose gadget that will save you multiple steps? For example, an Instant Pot takes the place of several kitchen appliances and will get a lot of use, unlike a single-use item. However, single-purpose items aren’t bad. They can still be accommodating and save a ton of time.

Does it solve a problem?

Think about the problem you are trying to solve in the kitchen. Are you looking for a gadget that will save space in your tiny kitchen? Or maybe you’re just tired of cutting your finger every time you get the pit out of an avocado. Finding a gadget that will solve a problem for you is worth buying.

What to look for in kitchen gadgets

Ease of use

Kitchen gadgets are designed to make your life easier, not harder. You don’t want to spend additional time putting together an item, setting it up or taking it apart. So, be sure to check how easy a gadget is to use before buying.

Cleaning

It’s a smart idea to check the cleaning instructions before purchasing a new gadget. Does it have a ton of pieces that need to be cleaned individually or are there hard-to-reach places that will eventually become moldy? Even if a gadget saves you time and space, it may not be worth it if it has a tedious cleaning process.

Best hidden gem kitchen gadgets under $50

Under $15

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

This all-in-one kitchen gadget splits avocados, removes the pits and slices the flesh evenly. The avocado slicer features a comfortable, non-slip grip and is safe to use in the dishwasher.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer

This specially designed strainer fits nearly all pots, pans or bowls and eliminates the need for clunky sink strainers. It’s made of silicone and comes with a one-year warranty.

Simple Spreading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Knife

Never worry about rock-solid butter again with this convenient butter-spreading knife. The ergonomic design causes the butter to curl up and soften so you won’t rip your soft bread.

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Egg Separator

Put this egg separator on the side of any mixing bowl, and it will separate the whites from the yolk and prevent egg shells from falling into your mixture. It fits almost any bowl and features a raised edge to crack your egg.

From $15 to $30

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

With this easy-to-use gadget, you can finally cook the perfect eggs every time, from omelets to hard-boiled to poached eggs. It holds up to six eggs at once and is compact enough to fit in any sized kitchen.

Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety Master Opener for Cans, Bottles and Jars

This single compact gadget has five functions. It can open cans, loosen jars, open bottles, twist off screw caps and open ring-pull cans. Also, the can opener doesn’t leave any sharp edges and doesn’t come into contact with contents to prevent cross-contamination.

Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack

This roll-up dish drying rack keeps your counters clear by sitting over the sink and can hold dishes, washed fruits and vegetables or a cutting board. It’s rust-resistant, non-slip, oil-resistant and heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

EZ Off Under Cabinet Jar Lid & Bottle Opener

Regardless of the size or type of lid, this jar opener will grab hold of it and effortlessly twist it off. It’s straightforward to install under a cabinet, and you don’t have to worry about putting it away when you’re done.

Oxo Good Grips Stainless Steel Pineapple Corer And Slicer

This convenient kitchen gadget effortlessly cores and slices an entire pineapple and has a comfortable, non-slip knob. Plus, all of the pieces come apart and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

From $30 to $50

Mueller Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Hand Blender

Use this immersion blender set to make soups, beat eggs or even froth milk for at-home lattes. It comes with four dishwasher-safe attachments, including a blender head, whisk and frother.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Making breakfast sandwiches has never been easier than with this hands-off gadget. Simply add your bread, meat, cheese and egg to the correct layer and allow it to cook for five minutes. Plus, all removable parts are dishwasher-safe.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer

With four interchangeable blades, this versatile gadget helps you julienne, chop, slice or spiral vegetables directly into the container, keeping your knives, chopping board and bowls clean. Since all pieces are dishwasher-safe, clean-up is a breeze.

Bella Classic Rotating Nonstick Belgian Waffle Maker

Get restaurant-style Belgian waffles at home in minutes with this rotating waffle maker. The rotating waffle maker features a nonstick coating, a dishwasher-safe removable drip tray and a cool-touch handle.

Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline

One of the most underrated kitchen gadgets is a mandoline that can slice paper-thin potatoes, peel vegetables and grate cheese. This knob-controlled, fully adjustable model comes with five interchangeable blades and a slicing guard to protect your fingers.

Magic Bullet Blender

You won’t need to deal with a cumbersome blender when you have this compact Magic Bullet. Use the personal blender to make a single-serve smoothie, mix up guacamole or whip up a creamy soup.

