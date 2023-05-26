(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton recently visited the beautiful Ginocchio restaurant in Marshall, Texas, where she had the opportunity to speak with owner Alan Loudermilk. In this interview, Alan shares the rich history of the restaurant, its connection to music, and the fantastic culinary team behind their delicious dishes.

A Historical Landmark with a Boogie Background

The Ginocchio is situated in a peaceful area and is one of the last standing railroad hotels in the country. The restaurant offers stunning views of the historic landmark just across the street. As Alan explains, Marshall is the birthplace of Boogie, a style of music that has influenced genres like blues. This musical heritage is celebrated at the restaurant, with dishes and drinks adopting names like Boogie Beer, Boogie Margarita, and Boogie Ginger Ale.

A Passionate and Skilled Team

Alan has assembled a fantastic team, including Chef Rinaldo, formerly of the Village Grill, and bakery chef Dion. The entire team is dedicated to providing the best possible dining experience for their guests, focusing on excellent food, drink, and service. They are all passionate about making The Ginocchio a place to enjoy not just a meal, but a memorable dining experience.

A Culinary Journey with Fresh Ingredients

In the interview, Susan shares her experience of trying some of the amazing dishes at The Ginocchio, such as the oysters and flank steak cooked with beer-battered shrimp. Chef Rinaldo’s approach to cooking involves using fresh, high-quality ingredients and creating daily specials based on what is available. His culinary creations are as much about artistry as they are technical skill, ensuring a unique and memorable dining experience for guests.

Plan Your Visit to Ginocchio

Ginocchio is just a 45-minute drive from Shreveport and offers visitors an incredible dining experience in a historic setting. With daily specials created by Chef Rinaldo and mouthwatering desserts crafted by bakery chef Dion, you won’t want to miss out on this culinary gem in Marshall, Texas.