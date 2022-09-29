How to celebrate National Coffee Day

There are two types of people in the world: those who love coffee and those who really love coffee. Today, we can put our differences aside and unite in mutual admiration of this wondrous elixir because it’s National Coffee Day. You can celebrate by getting a free or discounted cup at many of your favorite shops. Or, if you don’t want to wait in even longer lines than usual, you can celebrate by upgrading your home coffee station.

Is it okay to drink coffee every day?

Coffee is like eggs. The medical community seems to vacillate back and forth on whether it’s okay to have coffee in your diet. Right now, being a coffee drinker is a good thing. As long as you don’t exceed 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day, which is roughly four cups, the Mayo Clinic says that coffee may offer some protection against Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, heart attacks and more. The bottom line is “Your coffee habit is probably fine and may even have some benefits.” So go out and celebrate National Coffee Day. You’ve earned it.

8 Ways to celebrate National Coffee Day

Get a free cup. Dozens of popular chains are offering free or discounted coffee today.

Dozens of popular chains are offering free or discounted coffee today. Try something new. Use today as an excuse to break free from the norm and order a blend you’ve never tried before.

Use today as an excuse to break free from the norm and order a blend you’ve never tried before. Start a subscription. To be certain you never run out, consider starting a subscription to a “Coffee of the Month” club.

To be certain you never run out, consider starting a subscription to a “Coffee of the Month” club. Bask in the aroma. If you can’t get enough of that fresh-brewed scent, get a coffee-scented candle so your home always smells like your favorite beverage.

If you can’t get enough of that fresh-brewed scent, get a coffee-scented candle so your home always smells like your favorite beverage. Treat yourself to a coffee-inspired spa day. Coffee makes an excellent exfoliator.

Coffee makes an excellent exfoliator. Splurge on that dream appliance. Whether it’s a milk frother or a cappuccino machine, celebrate the day by buying something you’ve always wanted.

Whether it’s a milk frother or a cappuccino machine, celebrate the day by buying something you’ve always wanted. Get a new mug. It’s a long day. You’re gonna need a bigger mug. So why not get it?

It’s a long day. You’re gonna need a bigger mug. So why not get it? Begin and end the day with coffee. If ever there was a perfect day for it, today is the day to indulge in a coffee-flavored dessert.

Best-selling coffee machines, milk frothers, mugs and more

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

If you’re going to treat yourself, why not make it the very best? This top-of-the-line espresso machine lets you make barista-quality beverages in your own home.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Cuisinart Brew Central 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

This is a fully automatic coffee maker is equipped with one to four cup settings and a 12-cup glass carafe. It has an ergonomic handle, a knuckle guard and a dripless spout.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Mason Jar

With a cold brew coffee maker, you can steep your coffee overnight and enjoy a strong fresh brew every morning. The heavy-duty filter is designed to last for years.

Sold by Amazon

Capresso Froth Max Milk Frother

This large-capacity model produces eight ounces of rich frothed milk for your cappuccino or latte. It operates at the touch of a button and has a dishwasher-safe, removable milk pitcher.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

The Ember is a temperature-controlled smart mug. You control it with your smartphone to dial up the precise temperature so your morning beverage is perfect.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug

This 16-ounce vacuum-insulated mug keeps your beverage hot for up to five hours. The lid is leakproof and spillproof and designed to allow one-handed drinking.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Natural Riches Coffee Scrub

Coffee is for more than just drinking. This exfoliating scrub helps you look and feel younger, fresher and cleaner as it removes dead skin to reveal new, healthy skin.

Sold by Amazon

Milkhouse Candle Company Farmhouse Collection Cup O’ Joe Candle

This paraffin-free candle is made with soy wax infused with beeswax for soot-free burning. It has a robust coffee scent mixed with notes of vanilla, hazelnut and cinnamon.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.