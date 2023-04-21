Keeping your floors and carpet clean can be challenging. Busy schedules and a lack of motivation to grab the mop or vacuum can keep this chore at the bottom of your to-do list.

Robotic vacuums are an innovative, convenient way to clean your floors and carpet regularly without ever having to lift a finger. With preset schedules and the capacity to clean all your home’s surfaces, investing in a robotic cleaner can reduce your workload without sacrificing your home’s look and cleanliness.

Not all sensors are the same

Robotic vacuums are marketed as being able to detect objects in front of them. This keeps them on a clear path and prevents them, in theory, from sucking up cords and cables that are in the way.

But they don’t all work with the same sensitivity and precision. Higher-priced vacuums tend to have more advanced sensor technology that has perfected identifying cords and other objects that can easily get caught up in the brushes.

This also applies to cliff-detection sensors, which keep the vacuum from going over the edge of stairs or balconies. This technology works well, but some basic models do not have a cliff-detection feature. This can be risky if your home has several drop-off points.

How much control do you want?

Most robotic vacuums have an integrated phone app that lets you control them when you’re away. You can turn them on and off, set new schedules and get status reports.

More expensive vacuums can also integrate with personal-assistant devices, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use voice commands to operate the vacuum while you do something else.

Mopping is an option, too

Some robotic vacuums go beyond sucking up dirt and debris on your carpets and hardwoods. These advanced robots include a mopping feature for tile and laminate floors. This feature can be manually operated, but there are models with a built-in sensor that detects when the vacuum is no longer on carpet and transitions to a heavy-duty mopping application.

Let the vacuum take out the trash

Most robotic vacuums require the home owner to empty the collection bin periodically, but some newer models are connected to a large trash container the vacuum empties itself into after each run. This allows for longer use.

The batteries need recharging

Since robotic vacuums are cordless, they won’t run endlessly. Their batteries typically run from 60 to 150 minutes, depending on the battery and model. Based on your home’s size, choose a vacuum that will finish the job in one pre-charged pass.

Best robotic vacuums

iRobot Roomba s9+

Its navigation system creates smart maps to maximize your home’s cleanliness, and its self-emptying feature works up to 60 days without human intervention. It has a corner brush for cleaning along edges, and its rubber brushes don’t get tangled by pet hair.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum RV761

Featuring three brush types, this robot vacuum cleans both carpets and hard floors. The SharkClean app gives you flexible scheduling. It is voice-command compatible with personal assistant devices.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Working on tile, laminate, hardwood and carpet, this robotic vacuum returns to its docking station and runs up to 100 minutes on a charge. The slim design permits it to run underneath sofas and beds. It comes with a one-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum

This vacuum uses sonic technology to mop floors but detects carpet and returns to vacuum mode automatically. Multidirectional floating brushes stay close to the surface for deeper cleaning. The cleaning app sets exact mopping and vacuuming routes.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac

With a quiet operation and 2.85-inch height, this robotic vacuum runs up to 100 minutes per battery charge. It automatically increases suctioning power as needed and is voice-controlled with personal-assistant devices.

Sold by Amazon

Syvio Robot Vacuum

With four cleaning modes, this robotic vacuum meets all your cleaning needs. It runs up to 150 minutes and can clean over 2,000 square feet. The anti-collision sensors keep it on its route, and it has a one-year satisfaction guarantee.

Sold by Ebay

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum

The smart app has advanced features, including status update and direct control. It can double the suctioning power for difficult cleaning jobs. It runs 110 minutes and works well on pet hair.

Sold by Amazon

SereneLife Pure Vacuum Cleaner

With a one-touch power system, this affordable vacuum cleans hardwood and carpet. At under 3 inches high, it fits under tables, beds and other low-clearance items. The high-efficiency filter is excellent for allergies.

Sold by Amazon

bObsweep Pet Hair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The cleaner has a vacuum, mop and ultraviolet light that operate simultaneously to clean up pet hair. The triple-layer filter captures pathogens, and the large dustbin collects hair and food scraps.

Sold by Home Depot

Kalorik Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

This robotic vacuum has ionic air purifying technology and four cleaning modes, and it can be controlled manually via remote control. Anti-fall sensors keep it from going over edges.

Sold by Home Depot

