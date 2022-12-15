Which fireplace decorations are best?
There are few spaces in your home that won’t look better with a little extra decoration. Your fireplace is not one of them. Like with any decor, what looks great or terrible is a matter of taste. You also have to consider what kind of fireplace you have. For example, if you have a real one, you should probably stay away from things that can easily catch fire.
What to know before you buy fireplace decor
Fireplace decor types
Your decor options are only as limited as your creativity. However, there are a few common ones:
- Fireplace set: These are mostly for function, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be decorative. However, you only need one of these if you have a real wood-burning fireplace. Sets usually include a poker for shifting logs, a pair of tongs for minute adjustments, a shovel and brush for cleaning up the ash and a base to hold them all.
- Fireplace screen: Again, you only need one of these if you have a wood-burning fireplace, as the screen is meant to catch any escaping materials. However, they don’t look odd when placed in front of a gas or electric fireplace.
- Pictures: The fireplace mantel is usually home to pictures, whether they be of your loved ones, landscapes or something else entirely.
- Holiday: If you’re the type to decorate for every holiday, your fireplace is a prime candidate for holding your rotating goodies.
What are the best decorative fireplace sets to buy?
Amagabeli Garden and Home Fireplace Set
The base of this set is nice and wide to avoid the risk of teetering over, and a small ring on its base makes it more decorative. It comes in solid black or black with gold accents.
This square set has a rugged, rustic look that’s just as well suited to the average home as it is to a cabin in the woods. It comes in black, sanded black, antique bronze and pewter.
The base of this set is decorated with wisps of metal, making it more elegant than most. The base is 31.5 inches tall, and the tools are 26.8 to 28.1 inches long.
Myfireplacedirect Fireplace Set
This set’s base is topped with an iron moose, which is perfect for animal lovers. It’s 28.3 inches tall, with tools that measure 21.7 to 22.8 inches long.
Rocky Mountain Goods Fireplace Set
This set is a shimmering antique brass that bucks the typical black color popular for its ability to hide ash and soot. You’ll need to clean them from time to time, but it’s worth it for the shine.
What are the best decorative fireplace screens to buy?
The cabin, trees and pinecones of this fireplace screen are perfect for your outdoor home away from home. It measures 44.5 by 31.5 inches and is powder-coated to resist rust.
This screen has two designs; the first is a living tree with a mighty trunk and bountiful green leaves. while the second is the dead and withered branches of dormant trees in winter.
Deco 79 Peacock Fireplace Screen
This screen adds a splash of color and life to your fireplace, and it only gets better once the flames start flickering their light along the feathers. It measures 48 by 32 inches.
This screen is more understated, featuring just a few delicate spirals for people who dislike extravagant designs. It comes in black, sanded black, antique bronze, brushed copper and pewter.
Minuteman International Fireplace Screen
This screen is meant to decorate your fireplace during the hotter months of the year when fires are unnecessary. It measures 26 by 26 inches.
What are the best picture frames to buy?
This large 24-by-36-inch picture frame is perfect for holding a family portrait or pictures of the like. It comes with 10 border styles. Other sizes and border styles are also available.
This set is perfect for those who want to display many pictures on their mantel but don’t want all the frames to be identical. It comes with two 8-by-10-inch frames and four each 5-by-7 and 4-by-6-inch frames.
These unique frames are only bordered on the bottom, so attention can be focused on the picture instead of what’s holding the picture. Two are included, and they come in 4-by-6, 5-by-7 or 8-by-10-inch sizes.
Sometimes you just want a simple, back-to-basics picture frame. This one comes with a black, white or brown border and has a stand so that you don’t have to hang it.
If you can’t decide what picture to use from an event, get this collage frame to use several without taking up too much space on your mantel.
What are the best holiday fireplace decorations to buy?
The Dreidel Company Hanukkah Menorah
This menorah makes a wonderful centerpiece for your fireplace’s mantel. It comes in polished aluminum, copper or gold. Plus, if you don’t like it, it has a money-back guarantee.
Fun Express “Give Thanks” Blocks
These cute Thanksgiving-themed resin blocks are hand painted, roughly 3 inches tall and spell out “thanks.” Leave them up until late November finally rolls around.
Christmas stockings on the mantel are among the most classical decorations for the season. Six are included, and each has its own design so everyone in your household can know which is theirs.
This generic banner is the perfect decoration for fireplaces in households that celebrate many different holidays at the end of the year. It’s pre-strung, so all you need to do is hang it up.
