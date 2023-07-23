Here’s how this supplement might improve your health

Milk thistle is a plant growing in the eastern United States, California, Africa, Australia, Asia and South America. People worldwide use its extract as a natural remedy for various health concerns. Milk thistle may be a great addition to daily health management to boost the immune system, encourage weight loss and brain function, help the liver or improve the skin’s appearance.

WHAT MAKES MILK THISTLE WORK?

Silymarin is the key ingredient behind milk thistle’s health benefits. It’s an antioxidant that mixes three isomers found in milk thistle seeds and is used in dietary supplements and herbal remedies. This term is often used interchangeably with milk thistle.

WHEN TO TAKE MILK THISTLE

Milk thistle supplements are mild on the stomach, don’t cause drowsiness and have no stimulating effects. You can take them at any time of day or night, with or without food. Milk thistle manufacturers often outline the recommended daily dosage, depending on the range of active ingredients contained within each dose.

Like any health-based supplementation, milk thistle carries a range of potential side effects.

Some of the possible side effects of consuming milk thistle include the following:

Itchiness

Headaches

Gastrointestinal problems, such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, constipation and bloating

However, the likelihood of these side effects generally depends on underlying health conditions. If you begin to experience unpleasant symptoms while taking milk thistle, consult your doctor.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF MILK THISTLE

Liver function: The Mayo Clinic says milk thistle “might play a role in treating certain liver conditions.” Milk thistle is regularly taken as a complementary supplement alongside other treatments for liver diseases.

The Mayo Clinic says milk thistle “might play a role in treating certain liver conditions.” Milk thistle is regularly taken as a complementary supplement alongside other treatments for liver diseases. Immune system function: Milk thistle may have anti-inflammatory effects, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Milk thistle may have anti-inflammatory effects, according to the National Institutes of Health. Brain function: Silymarin’s anti-oxidant effects may also significantly benefit brain function. For example, a possible benefit is the prevention of age-related decline in overall cognition.

Silymarin’s anti-oxidant effects may also significantly benefit brain function. For example, a possible benefit is the prevention of age-related decline in overall cognition. Skin health: Some links have been drawn between the consumption of milk thistle and anti-aging effects on the skin. Milk thistle may contribute to your body’s ability to fight the aging effects of ultraviolet light on the skin.

Some links have been drawn between the consumption of milk thistle and anti-aging effects on the skin. Milk thistle may contribute to your body’s ability to fight the aging effects of ultraviolet light on the skin. Type 2 diabetes management: According to the Mayo Clinic, milk thistle has properties that may lower blood sugar levels in people who have Type 2 diabetes, though more studies are needed to confirm its benefits.

WHO SHOULD AVOID TAKING MILK THISTLE?

As with many dietary supplements, medical evidence of the benefits and risks of milk thistle needs to be more conclusive.

However, some people should take caution with milk thistle due to potential risks, including:

People with type 1 diabetes: Taking milk thistle with type 1 diabetes runs the risk of dangerously lowering your blood sugar. With this in mind, it’s best for those with type 1 diabetes to avoid it.

Taking milk thistle with type 1 diabetes runs the risk of dangerously lowering your blood sugar. With this in mind, it’s best for those with type 1 diabetes to avoid it. Pregnant people: There is no conclusive data on the safety of taking milk thistle during pregnancy.

There is no conclusive data on the safety of taking milk thistle during pregnancy. People with endocrinological conditions: Milk thistle can affect the body’s estrogen level. If you suffer from any condition related to hormone sensitivity, milk thistle may not be a suitable supplement.

Milk thistle can affect the body’s estrogen level. If you suffer from any condition related to hormone sensitivity, milk thistle may not be a suitable supplement. People with allergies to certain plants: If a person is allergic to ragweed, marigolds, chamomile, yarrow, chrysanthemums or daises, they should avoid milk thistle.

Before taking milk thistle, speak with your doctor to ensure it’s safe for your health.

Best milk thistle supplements

