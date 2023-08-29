BaubleBar offers spooky yet cute jewelry

If you’re looking for something to add a little sparkle to your spooky season, it’s time to head to BaubleBar for a little pre-fall shopping spree. The online jewelry retailer just restocked the celeb-favorite Halloween earrings that sold out in days last year, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re going to grab some of these spooky little sparklies for yourself this year.

Halloween favorites sported by Kate Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian and more

BaubleBar’s Halloween jewelry collection has been beloved by celebs for years. Back in 2020, a pair of the brand’s sparkly skeleton earrings went viral after Kate Hudson sported them while making dirty martinis with Martha Stewart on Instagram, and ever since, they’ve been a fall must-have.

Since then, we’ve seen them on Kourtney Kardashian and Blake Lively, and since the masses caught on that these adorable (and affordable) Halloween-themed earrings had caught the eye of some of the most famous and stylish stars out there, they started selling out faster than most of us could get our hands on a pair. Last August, the whole collection sold out in just three days. Now that they’re back in stock, you’re going to want to act fast if you want to get your favorite piece before it’s gone.

These pieces are perfect to pair with a Halloween costume, your favorite fall cardigan or a party dress — you can dress them up or down. Just know that they’re going to steal the show, no matter where you wear them.

Get these Halloween jewelry must-haves from BaubleBar before they sell out

Bonafide Bones Earrings

These are the earrings that started it all. Since Kate Hudson wore them to make martinis, they’ve been a Halloween season must-have. They’re sure to sell out pretty much immediately, so if you’ve been coveting a pair of these bony babies for years, now is your chance. If you act fast, you might just be able to finally score this essential fall accessory.

Rest In Pettiness Earrings

We’re literally dead over how cute these gemstone gravestone earrings are. Once the skeletons sell out, we have a feeling these might be the hottest new thing this year, and for good reason — they’re the perfect mix of spooky and cute.

Read It & Creep Earrings

These delicate, dangling spider webs feature mixed stones for an extra-chic look that’s sure to make a statement at any Halloween party you attend this year. We can just see them as part of the perfect Morticia costume too.

Shake Your Skeleton Necklace

Not an earring person? Not a problem. There’s a skeleton for you too: this necklace, which is made from the same gemstones as the cult favorite earrings. Be the talk of the party when you show up with this statement piece.

Go With The Glow Earring Set

These colorful hoops feature accent gems, but the real fun starts when the lights go out, and they light up with a spooky glow. Whether you’re trick-or-treating or walking into a dimly lit party, these glow-in-the-dark earrings will perfectly complete your look.

