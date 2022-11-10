Our experiences with two popular Logitech webcams

A reliable webcam is an essential piece of technology, whether you need one for occasional video calls or work presentations. While laptops, tablets and phones all offer relatively good cameras, investing in a separate webcam makes calling and recording easier, clearer and more professional.

Logitech is a respected brand known for producing a comprehensive line of dependable webcams at various price points. To help narrow the field, we put two of its bestsellers through our testing process to determine which is the best pick.

We asked one of our testers to use two Logitech webcams. Theyâ€™re an artist and video editor, and they have plenty of experience with webcams. They tested the Logitech C920X HD Pro and the Logitech Brio 4K in their daily routine. Hereâ€™s what we learned.

Key features to consider when shopping for a Logitech webcam

Video quality

The resolution you need from a Logitech webcam depends largely on what you plan to use it for. If you do lots of high-level streaming, recording or other video work, you may want a webcam that offers detailed 4K resolution, higher frame rates, reliable autofocus and lighting correction. For more informal video calls, you may only need an affordable camera thatâ€™s easy to set up, even if it offers a lower resolution.

Audio

While webcams donâ€™t always come with built-in microphones, both of the Logitech models we tested have microphones. Picking a webcam with dual mics and noise cancellation creates clearer sound during calls and recordings.

Where to set up your webcam

Regardless of your webcamâ€™s quality, it wonâ€™t be very useful if you canâ€™t position it in a way that makes sense with your workspace. Look for a camera with a sturdy, adaptable base or clamp that will work with your setup. Both the Logitech cameras we tested have secure bases, so you can mount them on a tripod or place them atop your monitor.

Privacy

Itâ€™s a good idea to look for security features such as a privacy shutter. This feature ensures the camera canâ€™t see you when itâ€™s not in use. If the camera doesnâ€™t include a privacy cover, you can usually purchase one separately or unplug the camera when itâ€™s not in use.

Logitech webcams worth considering

Our experience with the Logitech C920X HD Pro

The Logitech C920X HD Pro Webcam is a versatile camera that can capture both video and stills in true 1080p HD. It records video at 30 frames per second and takes photos at 15 megapixels. The camera has dual mics to provide clear, natural sound. You can make video calls in 1080p or 720p on a variety of video-call apps. Thanks to its threaded, 360-degree swivel clip base, you can mount it on a tripod or simply rest it on top of a laptop. It comes with software to help you create polished video content, too.

Why we recommend Logitech C920X HD Pro

The Logitech C920X HD Pro is easy to set up and start using â€” simply plug it in and itâ€™s ready to go. We tested the webcam on a MacBook, but it works with Windows and Chrome OS as well. The Photobook software that comes with the C920X doesnâ€™t offer a huge range of customization features, but itâ€™s easy to use and helpful for video chatting.

While recording with the C920X, we noticed clear and accurate video quality in both natural and dim lighting conditions. The autofocus and light correction responded well to our tests, keeping the focus on the subject despite distracting background movement. It also adjusted the picture quality quickly in good lighting conditions.

The C920X HD Pro webcam features crisp, quality stereo audio with no distortion. While it doesnâ€™t come with a privacy shutter, you can easily purchase one separately.

Our experience with Logitech Brio 4K Webcam

Like the Logitech C920X, the Logitech Brio 4K UHD webcam is compatible with Windows and Mac as well as Chrome, and setup is as easy as plugging in the webcam. It offers three levels of recording quality (720p, 1080p and 4K UHD) and three fields of view, so you can focus the picture on yourself or include more of your background. The camera offers HDR support, autofocus and records video up to 90 frames per second.

The Brio 4K comes with more advanced software that automatically adjusts picture quality according to the lighting in the room, and its dual microphones have effective noise-canceling technology. Like the Logitech C920X, it offers versatile mounting options. Unlike the C920X, it comes with an attachable privacy shade.

Why we recommend the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam

Right away, the Logitech Brio 4Kâ€™s video quality was noticeably better than the Logitech C920X. It delivered the high-quality video we wanted in a range of lighting conditions. The autofocus also responded well. However, users wonâ€™t be able to make the most of the Brio 4Kâ€™s high frame rate or image quality if their computer doesnâ€™t have enough processing power.

Since this type of camera is intended for higher-end streaming and recording, we used both Logitechâ€™s included software and third-party video software to make adjustments to the field of view, color balance and frame rate. Although we noticed a small, predictable drop in quality at lower frame rates, the quality was more than satisfactory.

The audio was relatively good, given the Brio 4Kâ€™s price point. Our tester lives on a busy street and found that the noise-canceling features in the microphone werenâ€™t enough to fully eliminate distracting background noise.

Should I get the Logitech C920X HD Pro or Logitech Brio 4K webcam?

For casual use such as occasional video calling and informal recording, the Logitech C920X HD Pro is a great pick. Its plug-and-play settings, solid video and stellar audio make it a solid option. However, if youâ€™re a content creator who relies on better audio and higher resolution for your work, we recommend the Logitech Brio 4K. Itâ€™s customizable, more secure and offers excellent video quality.

