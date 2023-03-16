Are Microsoft’s recent partnerships a strategy to purchase Activision Blizzard?

As Microsoft maneuvers to battle the Federal Trade Commission over a $69 billion all-cash transaction to purchase Activision Blizzard, the company has been partnering with companies, such as Nintendo, Nvidia and Steam, to appease antitrust regulators. Its latest partnership involves a deal with the world’s biggest independent cloud gaming provider: Boosteroid.

How do partnerships help appease the FTC?

The FTC’s biggest concern is Microsoft is creating conditions that could restrict other companies from competing in the same space. For instance, if it acquires Activision Blizzard and the hugely popular Call of Duty franchise, it could limit the consoles on which the game is played. It could also harm competition in subscription and cloud gaming spaces.

By partnering with companies such as Boosteroid for the next decade, the company hopes to prove to the FTC that limiting access and eliminating competition are not part of the company’s plans. According to the Associated Press, Microsoft President Brad Smith said that this latest agreement makes “more clear to regulators that our acquisition of Activision Blizzard will make Call of Duty available on far more devices than before.”

What is ​​Boosteroid?

If you’ve ever dreamed of playing your favorite games at 60 fps in full HD 1080p on a PC, laptop, tablet, Android TV or phone, then you’ll be interested in Boosteroid. It’s a cloud gaming platform with research and development operations based in Ukraine (mostly Kyiv and Kharkiv). Subscribers have two-click access to high-end video games wherever they have 15 Mbps of a stable internet connection.

There is no downloading or installing; all games can be played via a browser and are available 24/7. There is no time limit on gaming and hundreds of top games are available. While there are many free options, you do have to purchase popular or current games before playing.

