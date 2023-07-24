BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

How to get your hands on instructions for more than 6,800 Lego sets

Building Lego sets can help develop fine motor and problem-solving skills, making it an excellent hobby for children. It’s also a great way for adults to spend time with their kids, but even adults may struggle to assemble a Lego set without instructions.

All Lego sets come with instructions, but what if you misplace them? Fortunately, you can access over 6,800 free instruction manuals on the Internet Archive. Whether you have an old set you want to build or need replacement instructions for a new one, chances are you can find them there.

How to access archived Lego instructions

The Internet Archive has over 6,800 instructions for all kinds of Lego sets. That means you might be able to find the ones you need if you have an older Lego set that’s long been discontinued. You can also find instructions for newer sets and those still in production.

It is excellent for helping you assemble a set and provides the necessary knowledge, such as the number of bricks required. That would then allow you to go hunting for the correct pieces to complete your collection, whether it’s a Lego Disney set, Lego Creator set or another vintage set.

Best Lego sets

Lego Creator Expert Fiat 500

This 960-piece set comes with a luggage rack, suitcase, detailed interior, engine, spare wheel and opening roof, doors, hood and tailgate. It also features a painting of the car by the Colosseum and is part of a collection of other vintage Lego car sets.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle

Recreate the magic of Harry Potter with this comprehensive Hogwarts castle school set featuring over 6,000 pieces. It includes 27 microfigures of popular characters, including Harry, Ron and Hermione, and four minifigures: Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw. It also has fascinating details like the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s Hut, the Sword of Gryffindor and Helga Hufflepuff’s cup.

Sold by Amazon and Lego

Lego Window Exploration Bag

This bag is suitable for one-person use and is excellent for beginners who want to learn the basics of Lego building. It includes a small set of standard bricks representing multiple colors and shapes, and a small set of elements and mini-figure parts.

Sold by Lego

Lego Titanic

This Lego set recreates the build and look of the famous Titanic ship. It has 9,090 pieces and features three divisions to show off impressive details, such as the ship’s bridge, promenade deck and swimming pool. It also has a cross-section where you can see the grand staircase, boiler room and smoking lounge.

Sold by Lego

Belle and the Beast’s Castle

This enchanted castle was the primary setting for the classic Disney film “Beauty and the Beast.” This Lego set features 505 pieces and minifigures of Belle and the Beast, who can also morph into his original prince form with a simple head swap.

Sold by Lego

Real Madrid Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Soccer fans will love this highly detailed Lego set of one of the most storied stadiums in the world: the Santiago Bernabeu, home to the Real Madrid Spanish soccer team. It features walkways, stairwells, four corner towers and the pitch with its iconic grass pattern.

Sold by Lego

Back to the Future Time Machine

“Back to the Future” is one of the most iconic movies ever, and this Lego set accurately captures its essence. It features the famous DeLorean time machine, a Marty McFly minifigure, a Doc Brown minifigure, the hoverboard and the “Outatime” license plate.

Sold by Lego

Ariel’s Underwater Palace

Ariel’s underwater palace is a remarkable place in the classic Disney film, and the Lego set recreates that feeling of wonder. It comes with mini-dolls of Ariel, Arista and King Triton and offers a feature-packed palace with several rooms and accessories. It’s a 498-piece set, making it suitable for children as young as 6.

Sold by Lego

