Which products are best for enhancing your time at the beach?

For many, a day at the beach is an ideal way to spend quality time with their family. Swimming, collecting shells and getting vitamin D are all great fun. Still, there are numerous things you can bring with you to take your beach day to the next level.

Shop this article: Coleman Collapsible Chair With Built-In Four-Can Cooler, Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter and Supergoop SPF 40 Broad-Spectrum Face Sunscreen

What to consider before going to the beach

Keep your kids entertained in the car: If you’re traveling relatively far to get to the beach, you’ll want to keep your kids entertained along the way. Tablets and mobile-gaming consoles are great, but you don’t need a screen to entertain your child. Consider playing games like I Spy or Road Trip Bingo as you drive.

Don't forget sunscreen: According to the National Institutes of Health, sun rays have been known to cause skin damage since medieval times. Long-term or repeated exposure to sun rays can impact your skin's elasticity or lead to skin cancer. Sunscreen can absorb, reflect or disperse the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays, keeping your skin safe and healthy.

Consider wearing sunglasses: Your skin isn't the only part of your body the sun can damage. It's essential to protect your eyes. According to the NIH, large sunglasses with UVR protection are the most effective way to protect your eyes from the sun.

Try to get there early: Getting to the beach early makes it less likely you'll have to deal with extreme temperatures. Additionally, showing up earlier in the day lets you claim a great spot.

Types of beach products

Comfort products: Some of the best beach products make your time in the sun more comfortable. You can use beach blankets, lounge chairs and inflatables to avoid laying directly in the sand.

Safety products: Sunscreen and sunglasses protect your skin and eyes from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Beach toys: Beach toys are ideal for children and adults who want to have fun with their kids. Common toys include buckets, shovels and floating animal-themed toys.

Storage products: These make it easier to transport and carry the other beach products you bring. Totes are popular, but many may need something larger, such as a beach cart.

Coolers: Bringing cold water and food is essential when going to the beach. Coolers are an ideal way to keep your drinks and snacks fresh and cool.

Beach comfort products

What to consider when choosing a beach comfort product

When buying a lounge chair or inflatable, it’s crucial to choose one that’s durable. Durable chairs and inflatables enhance your safety since you won’t have to worry about them breaking while in use. It’s a good idea to buy beach comfort products that are compact and easy to carry, as large chairs and blankets can be cumbersome.

Best beach comfort products

Coleman Collapsible Chair With Built-In Four-Can Cooler

Although the armrests aren’t sturdy, the camping chair is. It’s comfortable, roomy and easy to fold down and carry. The built-in cooler makes it easy to keep your drinks cold, and the cup holder lets you keep sand out of your drinks.

Sold by Amazon

Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter

This 92- by 45-inch beach tent proves shade and comfort to any one looking to spend their day on the beach. Made of fiberglass and alloy steel, this tent will withstand the elements to create a worry-free beach day.

Sold by Amazon

Other top beach comfort products

If you need something comfortable for the beach, you might like the headrest and high back on this KingCamp Low Sling Beach Chair.

This Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair is ideal for transporting your chair to the beach while keeping your hands free to carry other items.

The ability to fold this lightweight, compact Cascade Mountain Tech Camping Chair chair makes it great for storage and easy transport.

If you need something on the larger side, this Alpha Camp Oversized Camping Folding Chair can be unfolded or collapsed in seconds and provides plenty of room.

When the sun is strong, the OutdoorMaster Pop Up Beach Tent provides lots of shade for up to four people.

Beach safety products

What to consider when choosing a beach safety product

It’s important to select beach safety products made by reputable brands. Untrustworthy brands may make false claims about how well their product works.

When buying sunscreen, the Food and Drug Administration recommends choosing a waterproof lotion offering broad-spectrum protection with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher.

When buying sunglasses, the National Eye Institute recommends selecting a pair that blocks at least 99% of UVA and UVB rays.

Best beach safety products

Supergoop SPF 40 Broad-Spectrum Face Sunscreen

Although it’s expensive, most people feel this facial sunscreen is worth it. Many didn’t even notice they were wearing it, but it provided adequate protection against the sun’s UV rays.

Sold by Amazon

Maui Jim Ho’okipa Rectangular Sunglasses

These men’s and women’s Maui Jim sunglasses offer UV protection and feature glare-free lenses. They’re relatively pricey and aren’t as durable as other brands. Still, most people felt they were far more comfortable and effective than other sunglasses they had tried.

Sold by Amazon

Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Highly resistant to sweat and water, this sunscreen has the SPF factor and durability to keep your skin safe during a day at the beach. The non-greasy formula also prevents sand from sticking to the skin.

Sold by Amazon

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

These stylish men’s and women’s Ray-Ban sunglasses come with UV coating on the lenses to protect your eyes from the sun. Both the aviator frames and lenses are available in multiple colors to suit your personal style.

Sold by Amazon

Other top beach safety products

Keep your eyes shielded from the glare with these comfortable Oakley Women’s Feedback Aviator Sunglasses.

Planning on romping around on the beach? These Bose Frames Tempo Sports Sunglasses will stay in place during activities.

For those with a narrower nose, these Oakley Men’s Sutro Lite Rectangular Sunglasses are specifically designed to stay in place.

Take advantage of the water-resistant coating on these Under Armour Ua Oval Sunglasses while splashing around in the sea.

These unisex sunglasses Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses are non-polarized and available in lots of different colors for both frames and lenses.

Beach toys

What to consider when choosing a beach toy

In some cases, your kids may not know how to swim or may prefer playing in the sand over playing in the water. Beach toys are an excellent way to give your children something fun to do at the beach.

When buying beach toys, it’s vital to consider your child’s age and interests and the toy’s durability.

Best beach toys

Haba Dinosaur Sand Glove

It’s made of durable plastic and features an adjustable strap for various hand sizes. It’s compact and has an interesting design. Some people felt it made a loud clicking noise when the jaws closed. Still, most parents said their children loved it.

Sold by Amazon

Create a Castle Sandcastle Kit

This set includes five pieces that you can use to create large, detailed sandcastles. Although it’s pricey, most were impressed with the results.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Sand Cupcake Play Set

This play set features cupcake-shaped plastic toys in place of the classic beach bucket. Young kids will have endless fun with the quirky cupcake top molds, including a turtle and crab.

Sold by Amazon

Click N’ Play Beach Toys Set

With 18 separate pieces included in this set of beach toys, kids can share and play together at the beach. It includes the classic sand bucket, shovels and rake along with animal-shaped molds. Plus, store everything together in the handy mesh backpack.

Sold by Amazon

Other top beach toys

If you’re heading to a lakeside beach, blow up the SportsStuff Fiesta Island Floating Inflatable Lounge and enjoy floating around comfortably with up to eight people.

Grab a paddle and enjoy the water in this 10-Foot Inflatable Dinghy Boat that comes in a handy carry bag.

Give your kids hours of fun in the sand with the Temi Toddler Sand and Water Table so they can splash about safely within your eye line.

Beach storage products

What to consider when choosing beach storage products

The best beach storage products are durable. When buying a tote, it’s essential to ensure it isn’t too large for you to carry comfortably. Additionally, it needs to have secure straps that won’t break.

Beach carts should have sturdy wheels that rotate easily in sandy conditions. Ensure it’s large enough to carry everything you want to bring.

Best beach storage products

Strolee Beach Compact Folding Cart

This cart is stable, and the oversized rear wheels keep it balanced in the sand. It features a beach umbrella holder and several storage compartments. It’s available in five colors and is easy to maneuver.

Sold by Amazon

Beukani Extra-Large Beach Tote Bag

The outer material of this beach bag is soft and comfortable to carry. But the inner material is made from durable, waterproof fabric to keep your items safe at the beach.

Sold by Amazon

FDW Store Collapsible Folding Wagon

With its all-terrain wheels, this foldable beach wagon is ideal for carrying your beach items over the sand. The strong fabric allows you to carry up to 150 pounds in one go.

Sold by Amazon

Other top beach storage products

No need to compromise on a fashionable choice for your beach storage when it comes to this Kipling Women’s Art Medium Tote Bag.

Big enough to fit a 13.5-inch laptop, the Ibee Neoprene Tote Bag can store all the smaller items you’ll need for the beach.

If you prefer to carry items on your back, the Kavu Mini Rope Sling Bag has a zipper close and an adjustable strap.

With a removable zip wallet, you get extra storage with the Pole Tribe Large Neoprene Tote Bag.

Beach coolers

What to consider when choosing a cooler for the beach

When buying a cooler for the beach, it’s important to consider its size, weight and how tight it seals. A larger cooler may make sense if you plan to spend all day at the beach. Still, you’ll want a cooler with wheels, so it isn’t challenging to pack from your car. In most cases, a more compact cooler is ideal.

Some high-end coolers feature air-tight seals that keep your drinks cold longer. These are ideal for long days at the beach but may not be necessary if you’ll only be there an hour or two.

Best cooler for the beach

Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler

Yeti is known for producing top-notch coolers that keep your drinks cold for extended periods. Although this cooler can be heavy when filled, the wheels make it easy to transport.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Portable Hard Cooler

This Coleman cooler is affordable and available in three colors including ocean blue, blue and red. It’s easy to carry and ideal for a short stay at the beach.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Xtreme Portable Cooler

This Coleman cooler comes with wheels, so you can pack it with heavy items and still easily maneuver it to and from the car. Available in 62-quart or 50-quart volumes, it also has cup holders molded into the lid.

Sold by Amazon

Igloo Wheeled Cooler

Igloo’s world-famous cooling technology means this cooler can maintain ice for up to five days in 90-degree heat. The wheels and flip-up towing handle on the Igloo cooler make it easy to drag over the sand.

Sold by Amazon

Other top beach coolers

Enjoy 25 quarts of storage with the Columbia PFG High Performance Roto Cooler which also includes a dry goods basket and built-in protection to stop bacteria from spreading.

Use your car battery to charge the Alpicool C20 Portable Refrigerator in just 15 minutes and enjoy 10 hours of refrigeration or freezing as needed.

