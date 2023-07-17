This is how you feng shui a bedroom

The art of feng shui

Feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice that harnesses “Chi,” the life force or energy of the universe possessed by all living beings. Feng shui follows the principle of yin and yang, or the connection between opposite but interconnected forces. It’s all about achieving harmony and balance. It’s not a type of design or decor style, but rather a philosophy that you can incorporate into a variety of spaces.

Explore the nuances of feng shui and find product recommendations for setting up your ideal bedroom, from calming tabletop water fountains to handy closet organizers.

Creating your dream feng shui bedroom

Creating a feng shui bedroom — or any room, for that matter — starts with clearing away clutter, which can lead to stress and take away from the flow of positive energy. A closet organizing system and under-bed storage are great for minimizing clutter. Additionally, you want to arrange furniture so that pathways in and around the room are open for the flow of traffic and energy.

Feng shui involves the concept of the command position, a specific place in a room that makes you feel empowered or protected. Along these lines, your bed should be oriented in a way that lets you see the door. Placing your bed diagonally from the door is typically your best bet.

The five elements of feng shui

Feng shui revolves around five elements of nature; water, earth, fire, metal and wood. A truly feng shui environment has all five.

Water

This element represents purity and cleansing, as well as flow and the flexibility of going with life’s changes — think of how an ocean can be roiling and choppy at one point but calm and serene at another. A water fountain or water imagery conveys this element nicely.

Earth

The earth element symbolizes stability, nourishment and a sense of feeling grounded. You can incorporate earth tones, nature-inspired art, crystals, pottery or natural stone.

Fire

This element represents the intensity of passion and inspiration, just as flames give off intense heat. You can incorporate this element through lighting, lamps, candles, fireplaces and warmer colors in general.

Metal

Metal conveys clarity and precision akin to the intricacies of metalworking. Metal furniture, fixtures, wall art and more can bring this element to a space.

Wood

Like a towering tree or verdant forest, this element is associated with growth and vitality. Houseplants and furniture crafted from wood embody this element.

