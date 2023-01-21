Check the labels and compare similar products before purchasing to be sure you’re selecting the one that’s right for you.

What is the best feminine wash?

Feminine products are a topic that many are too shy to bring up around their friends or even to medical professionals, so it leaves potential users with a lot of questions. And finding the right feminine wash can be difficult, especially if you’re picking products through trial and error.

Vagisil Scentsitive Scents Daily Wash is a top choice because of its gynecologist-tested hypoallergenic formula.

What to know before you buy a feminine wash

pH balanced

The pH number denotes a substance’s acidity. The scale starts at zero and goes to 14, with zero the most acidic and 14 the least (or most basic). The number 7 is considered neutral, which is the optimal pH level for the vagina. When the pH balance is off, it can result in irritation, infection or an unpleasant odor, so choose a feminine wash with this pH level.

Natural ingredients

Because feminine wash is used to cleanse skin that’s sensitive and prone to irritation, quality products are made with this in mind. Many are made with natural ingredients such as plant extracts that soothe the skin naturally.

It’s also important to consider what a feminine wash doesn’t include in its ingredient list. Those without dyes, parabens, preservatives and other artificial additives and chemicals are best for intimate areas.

Reliable

You want a product that does what it claims to do. The goal is to remove odor-causing bacteria. Washes that are formulated especially for intimate areas contain ingredients that target these issues without being harsh or containing strong perfumes that can be irritating to the skin.

What to look for in a quality feminine wash

Scent

If the main reason you are choosing a feminine wash is to combat unwanted odor, make sure you’re not making it worse by selecting one with an overpowering scent. A light, clean fragrance is key. If you’re concerned about irritation caused by fragrances, choose an unscented wash.

Refreshing ability

A quality feminine wash should be refreshing, helping you feel clean after a hard workout or long summer day. The best washes produce a revitalizing feeling with a cooling sensation.

Staying power

The goal is to neutralize the pH in the vagina, not to throw it off balance. Overuse of feminine wash can have the opposite effect, so use it sparingly. A quality wash is gentle enough to use every day and produces a confident clean without causing irritation.

Dispensers

Another important feature of feminine washes is the top of the packaging that dispenses the products. After all, you’ll most likely be using a wash while in the tub or shower, so accessibility will simplify this. Top brands have flip tops or pumps that are easy to use.

How much you can expect to spend on feminine wash

Feminine washes are fairly inexpensive, with prices ranging from around $4-$10. A higher-priced product may focus more on the science of the pH or may include more than one.

Feminine wash FAQ

Can I use a regular soap or cleanser instead of a feminine wash?

A. The short answer is yes, but the results may not be the same as when you use a feminine wash. These are formulated especially for sensitive skin and the bacteria that forms in the area, which makes them more effective at controlling odors without irritating. Regular soaps and cleansers don’t offer these benefits, and may irritate delicate skin.

Is feminine wash safe for sensitive skin?

A. They’re designed to be safe for vaginal use. If you have issues with fragrance or allergies, choose one that’s unscented and organic. If you’re not sure, seek the advice of a medical professional.

What’s the best feminine wash to buy?

Top feminine wash

Vagisil Scentsitive Scents Daily Wash

What you need to know: This pH-balanced wash is hypoallergenic and contains vitamin E to soothe the skin. It’s great for those with skin sensitivities.

What you’ll love: It comes in three scents and keeps irritation at bay. It has a nice scent and is made without dyes, methylisothiazolinone preservatives and parabens. It cleans well without causing irritation for most users.

What you should consider: The fragrance may be too strong for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top feminine wash for the money

Summer’s Eve Fragrance-Free Cleansing Wash

What you need to know: Made by a reputable brand, it’s gentle, discreet and friendly for the skin.

What you’ll love: It’s made to last, so you won’t need much to achieve lasting results. The formula isn’t likely to cause irritation yet provides hours of freshness.

What you should consider: It’s not packaged as well as some of the other products, and the container may come loose during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Organyc Intimate Wash for Sensitive Skin

What you need to know: This is the perfect wash for those who like all-natural products because it’s organic and chemical-free.

What you’ll love: It comes in a bottle with an easy-to-use pump and includes lactic acid to further stabilize the pH balance.

What you should consider: It tends to be a bit more watery than its counterparts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.