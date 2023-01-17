Which popular Korean beauty brands at Sephora are best?

Korean beauty first made a splash in the U.S. several years ago. Back then, it was difficult to find Korean brands in American stores; if you couldn’t find a specialty Asian beauty store, you had to resort to ordering online from sometimes-unreliable sources.

Today, however, Korean beauty has come into the American mainstream, and K-beauty products can be found at most places that sell makeup, from your local drugstore to beauty headquarters such as Sephora.

What to look for in Korean beauty brands

A focus on healthy skin

Most manufacturers of Korean beauty products understand the importance of healthy skin. When skin is nourshed, moisturized and protected, it will look great too. That’s why most K-beauty brands make formulas that improve skin, not just cover up imperfections. Extensive scientific research is also a key factor in producing outstanding prouducts that pamper skin.

Natural ingredients

When you glance at the labels of Korean beauty products, you’ll notice many ingredients sourced from nature. This falls in line with the K-beauty commitment to quality formulas that enhance skin. Herbs, tea, rice water, botanicals, minerals and probiotic-rich fermented additives are often used to make Korean makeup, moisturizers, masks and more. The result is skin that glows.

Types of Korean beauty products

While you’ll find K-beauty makeup products, many items focus on the skin’s appearance. This correlates with Korean beauty’s emphasis on healthy skin. What’s more, minimal makeup is required when skin looks great naturally.

The most popular products by Korean-based companies include nourishing facial masks and balms, lightweight blemish balm creams and hydrating moisturizers and serums.

Dr. Jart+

Dr. Jart+ products are some of Sephora’s most beloved Korean beauty products. Founded in 2005 by dermatologist Dr. Sung Jae Jung, Dr. Jart+ products are known for their unique, colorful packaging and extremely high-quality formulations. Dr. Jart+ was one of the first brands to develop and sell BB cream in the United States.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask

This highly moisturizing mask is formulated to work while sleeping. Not only does it reduce dryness, but it also improves dull, even skin. It’s suitable for all skin types.

Sold by Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Beauty Balm

This cult favorite all-in-one beauty balm offers medium coverage and a sun protection factor of 40. It contains niacinamide that nourishes and moisturizes skin. It doesn’t come in many shades, especially darker shades, but reviewers loved how it settled into skin for a natural, glowy finish.

Sold by Sephora

Laneige

Laneige is a brand focused on hydration and moisturizing, with a core belief that dry skin is at the root of most skin conditions. It’s known for its masks and moisturizers, particularly its overnight lip and face masks.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This sleeping mask is like a super-heavy lip balm. Meant to be applied to the lips before going to bed, it’s thick and sticky, so it stays on all night with no trouble. Users found it provided much-needed moisture to chronically dry lips.

Sold by Sephora

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

This is a hydrating, high-shine balm in several sheer colors. Adding a subtle tint to lips while protecting and hydrating them, this is the perfect finish to a natural no-makeup makeup look.

Sold by Sephora

Belif

Belif is predominantly a skin care brand, inspired by 19th-century apothecaries and their herbal medicines, mixed with modern scientific Korean beauty theory. Belif products make ample use of European herbs for a unique combination of modern and historic skin care.

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

Belif’s best-selling product is this combination cream gel moisturizer. Lightweight and hydrating at the same time, it’s gentle on sensitive skin. It contains lady’s mantle for its skin-healing properties, as well as ceramide 3 and glycerin to help retain the skin’s moisture. Users swear by this as a “holy grail” moisturizer.

Sold by Sephora

Belif Aqua Bomb Cleansing Balm

This moisturizing, nourishing makeup remover is applied as a balm to the skin, where it liquifies and removes makeup, coming off as an oil. It’s less harsh than many other makeup removers, making it a great choice for those who wear a full face of makeup but still want to heal the skin. It leaves only a slight moisturizing residue behind, eliminating the need for a second cleanser for most.

Sold by Sephora

Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe, specializing in fruit-based skin care, was originally pitched on the TV show “Shark Tank.” It quickly became a Sephora best seller, with high-quality formulas, beautiful packaging and a corporate ethos that includes clean, cruelty-free products.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer

One of Glow Recipe’s original bestsellers, this oil-free moisturizer uses watermelon extract and plenty of antioxidants in a lightweight gel great for daily use by those with oily skin. It absorbs instantly into skin without leaving a film, so it’s excellent under makeup and sunscreen.

Sold by Sephora

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This serum contains three types of plum (kakadu, illawarra and burdekin) for maximum antioxidants and hyaluronic acid. Its powerful ingredients leave skin noticeably hydrated and plumper.

Sold by Sephora

