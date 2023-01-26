What are the most popular hair serums at Sephora?

Hair serum can whip your hair into shape with a dose of highly potent ingredients. Whether you want to control frizz, boost shine, reduce tangles, enhance texture or protect against damage, you’re sure to find a hair serum to meet your goals. Hair serums are usually silicone-based and used as a styling product on damp hair. They coat the surface of your hair, which means nearly every formula is effective at fighting frizz. But some hair serums feature specialized formulations that specifically target different hair types. These differences help you find an option for straight, curly, coarse, fine, color-treated or damaged hair. Many serums also work as heat protectants, so you can apply them before using a flat iron, curling iron or blow dryer.

If you’re on the hunt for a high-quality hair serum, here are the most popular options at Sephora to give you luscious locks every day.

Most popular hair serums at Sephora for $20 and under

Sephora Collection Strengthening Hair Serum with Biotin and Phytoprotiens

Boasting a formula containing biotin and plant-based proteins, this serum is designed to strengthen hair. It’s suitable for fine- and medium-thickness hair and for all hair textures from straight to coily. It nourishes and smooths hair and helps reduce breakage and split ends.

Color Wow Pop + Lock Frizz Control + Glossing Serum

This lightweight serum helps smooth flyaways and reduces frizz for all hair types. It contains hydrating ingredients to moisturize and prevent damage, so it’s an excellent option if you struggle with split ends or other damage. It also has ethylhexyl salicylate to provide UV protection when you’re out in the sun. Best of all, the serum offers a high-gloss finish that leaves you with super-soft and shiny tresses.

Most popular hair serums at Sephora for $20-$30

Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

This nourishing serum works as a protectant for heat styling. It contains ingredients that help form a protective barrier around your hair to protect it from heat and pollution. It also adds shine and has anti-tangle and anti-static properties.

Mizani Press Agent Smoothing Raincoat Styling Serum

This heat protectant serum is made explicitly for blow-drying, so it’s an ideal option for anyone who loves a good blowout. It offers heat protection up to 450 degrees and contains argan oil to prevent damage. The formula also has agave extract to fight frizz and flyaways, and it guards against UV damage.

Pureology Smooth Perfection Smoothing Serum

If you want the smoothest, softest locks possible, this finishing serum deserves your consideration. It contains camellia extract to smooth and condition, shea butter to soften and xylose to protect against heat damage from styling. It features a patented complex to keep your color vibrant, as well.

Sunday II Sunday Soothe Me Daily Scalp Serum for Dry Scalp Relief

This soothing serum can provide relief if you have a dry, itchy scalp. It contains a special botanical complex to calm any irritation or itching and peppermint oil to reduce dryness. You can use it morning and night or as a hair refresher after working out.

Most popular hair serums at Sephora for $30-$50

Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Infinite Color Hold Dual-Use Serum

This versatile hair serum is perfect for color-treated hair. You can use it as a leave-in treatment to boost shine, tame frizz and protect against UV rays. You can also try it as an add-in to your conditioner when you need to refresh your color. It’s also paraben-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free.

Kerastase Resistance Serum for Severely Damaged Hair

If you have damaged hair, this hydrating, conditioning serum will help repair split ends and nourish dry hair. The included wheat protein smooths the hair, while the powerful gluco-peptides rebuild hair structure and strength. It also provides heat protection up to 450 degrees.

The Nue Co. Supa Thick Scalp Serum

If you’re struggling with hair loss, this lightweight serum can reduce shedding and encourage growth. It features an essential oil blend of rosemary, clary sage and peppermint to help stimulate circulation in the scalp. The probiotics lessen dryness and dandruff in as little as two weeks. And if you’re an animal-conscious consumer, this formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Ultra Rich Hyaluronic Treatment Lotion

This rich, leave-in serum is an excellent option for dry or extremely dry hair. It provides up to 72 hours of moisture and protection against humidity. You can use it on dry or damp hair to prevent frizz and protect against heat damage from styling.

Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Treatment Serum

Thanks to the blue tansy oil, this serum supports new growth and regrowth, which is great for anyone looking for fuller hair. It nourishes hair to help reduce split ends and other damage. It also minimizes frizz and fights humidity.

Most popular hair serums at Sephora for $50+

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum for Thinning Hair

This vegan, cruelty-free serum features a blend of natural ingredients to help boost hair density and prevent shedding. It doesn’t leave any residue, so your hair never looks greasy or flat. Best of all, you can experience thicker hair in as little as three months.

Ranavat Fortifying Hair Serum Mighty Majesty

This nourishing hair serum contains a combination of amla extract, jasmine oil and sunflower oil to help reduce breakage, nourish the hair and stimulate hair growth. It also cuts down on frizz and works as an effective heat protectant.

