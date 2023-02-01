How Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction affects your wardrobe

Last year, on Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, signaling that we would have six more weeks of winter. Tomorrow, the famed immortal groundhog will make his celebrated annual appearance to determine how long the cold weather will last.

Since it’s impossible to predict Phil’s forecast, it can be challenging to stock your wardrobe for the next couple of months. To help you choose wisely, here’s what you need, no matter what the groundhog sees.

The legend of Punxsutawney Phil

Candlemas is celebrated 40 days after Christmas on Feb. 2. According to an old English folk song, if the day of Candlemas is “fair and bright,” there will be a second round of winter. If, on the other hand, it’s cloudy, winter will be banished for the year.

The first time Groundhog Day appeared in the newspaper was in 1886. In 1887, the first official trek to Gobbler’s Knob (in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania) was made, and a groundhog officially took over the task of determining the length of winter.

According to the lore, this is not just any groundhog, there is — and only has ever been — one Punxsutawney Phil. He has been making predictions since the very first Groundhog Day. Once every summer, at the Groundhog Picnic, Phil takes a single sip of a secret elixir, which adds seven years to his life. When it comes to his predictions, Phil is never wrong.

Four fun facts about Punxsutawney Phil

Phil has a wife named Phyliss, but so far, the couple has no children.

Depending on the time of year, Phil can weigh anywhere from 11-17 pounds.

Although his tastes change and he may eat carrots and apples from time to time, his favorite foods are kale, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob and bananas.

When he isn’t visiting schools, attending sporting events, participating in parades or meeting fans, Phil loves nothing more than to relax with a good book.

What to wear if Phil sees his shadow

When Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of cold weather. That means you’ll need to lean toward a wardrobe filled with coats, gloves and other items to help keep you warm.

Lands’ End Women’s Faux Fur Hood Long Down Winter Coat

This stylish coat features a faux fur-trimmed hood and a water-resistant shell to keep you warm and dry in all types of weather. The coat falls to just above the knees and the hood is removable. Sold by Kohl’s

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Hooded Puffer Jacket

If that groundhog predicts more cold weather, this puffer jacket has a hooded design with a zippered closure to keep you warm. It’s water-resistant and packs down into a small carry bag for convenience. Sold by Amazon

Columbia Boys’ Lightning Lift II Jacket

This relaxed-fit jacket offers a great balance of mobility and warmth. It has adjustable cuffs, fleece-lined pockets and reflective details to remain visible in low-light conditions. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dream Pairs Women’s Warm Faux Fur Lined Mid-Calf Winter Snow Boots

These calf-high, Thermolite-insulated boots are rated to keep your feet warm down to minus 25 degrees. They feature all-weather protection with a convenient zipper closure for easy removal. Sold by Amazon

ActionHeat Battery Heated Scarf

Until you’ve tried a heated scarf, you won’t realize the comfort it delivers. This weather-resistant item heats up to 120 degrees to keep you toasty. For convenience, this offering is machine-washable. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

What to wear if Phil doesn’t see his shadow

When Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow, it means the weather will be warming up. If that’s the case, you can wear clothing that ushers in the spring.

Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Pullover

This stylish slim-fit pullover is an ideal between-seasons sweater. It has a zippered security pocket and a wind flap, and it’s made from 100% recycled polyester. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt

A quality hoodie is suitable for nearly any season. This offering from Champion has a soft fleece blend, a front kangaroo pocket and the familiar logo. For convenience, this hoodie is machine-washable. Sold by Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Amanda Classic Jeans

We would never suggest that Phil could be wrong, but with these classic jeans, you’ll be ready for any type of weather. The stretchy denim construction and tapered leg provide comfort and style. Sold by Kohl’s

Nina Leonard Plus-Size Bar Back Tie-Dye Maxi Dress

If you’re truly ready for spring, this tie-dye maxi dress has a dazzling pattern that makes it perfect for transitioning into warmer weather. It’s sleeveless with a high-low hem and a scoop neck. Sold by Kohl’s

Brooks Men’s Revel 5 Neutral Running Shoes

As weather conditions change, the urge to get back on the road can be overwhelming. These springy Brooks running shoes are designed to be comfortable on long treks. The soft cushioning adapts to your weight, stride and speed to better protect your feet. Sold by Amazon

