TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – When the 2023 Remarkable Woman of the ArkLaTex Katina Levingston recently returned home from a whirlwind weekend in Los Angeles, celebrating Remarkable Woman winners from across the country, she still had one more surprise waiting for her.

She was presented with a trophy and $1,000 check to benefit the non-profit she founded, Tough Kookie Foundation. Tough Kookie helps patients and families who are dealing with breast cancer or childhood cancers.

The Remarkable Women winners from Nexstar Media Group television stations were flown to Los Angeles and enjoyed touring Hollywood, meeting celebrities, dancing and networking. Levingston shared what it was like to get the star treatment alongside so many other deserving women.

“It was the most amazing experience I have ever experienced in my entire life,” Levingston said. “I met 111 sisters that we will be sisters for the rest of our lives. We are remarkable together and we are going to be making changes in the United States of America..”

Levingston said the women will be collaborating on projects across the country, pooling resources and ideas to further their charitable causes.