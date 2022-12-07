SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life in their community.

Each year the Nexstar Woman of the Year is selected from Remarkable Women nominees from Nexstar stations across the country.

The nomination period is open through Saturday, December 17. A panel of judges will select four local women as finalists.

The criteria include community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact. KTAL NBC 6 News will introduce you to each of the top four finalists throughout March in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The 2023 Remarkable Woman will be announced on Wednesday, March 29.

As the 2023 KTAL NBC 6 Remarkable Woman, the honoree will travel to Los Angeles for a series of celebratory events that will culminate with the announcement of seven regional finalists and one national winner. The final judging committee will be an outside panel of judges with the Grand Prize Winner receiving a commemorative crystal award and a $10,000 contribution to the 501 (c)(3) charity of their choice.

The KTAL NBC 6 Remarkable Woman will also participate in the taping of a Remarkable Women Special Program produced by KTLA Los Angeles that will air in April across Nexstar markets across the country.

