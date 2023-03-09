SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You name it. She’s probably done it. Katrina Boden is an educator, businesswoman, mentor, and philanthropist.

Boden is the CEO of Superior Counseling Services, which has three locations and 30 employees. She holds a master’s degree in elementary education, is a financial advisor and a real estate investor.

“We were always taught to give back, to always do your very best and you don’t really have to talk about it. So that’s what I’ve done,” said Boden.

The Grambling native and current Shreveport resident tries to leave everything and everyone better than she found them.

“She’s always caring for other people and looking out for their well-being,” explained Fred Moss, Boden’s fiancé. “She can be walking out there and see a homeless person, and she’ll find out why you’re doing what you’re doing and try to help.”

When young people at her church weren’t reaching their potential in school, Boden immediately found a way to help.

“I said, what can I do to motivate our students to go to school, finish quickly and make great grades,” Boden shared. “So I said, ‘what if I pay them?'”

That was in 2013.

Boden established a non-profit, Education International, investing in students, and motivating them to achieve. So far, she has given away 40-thousand dollars in scholarships.

Boden also adopted an entire school in her favorite vacation spot, Jamaica.

“Everywhere I go, I try to get into the culture, see what’s really going on, and see how I can help,” said Boden.

“When she walked onto campus, those kids lit up like Christmas trees. The staff lit up like Christmas trees,” Moss said.

Thanks to Katrina’s ongoing contributions, the students have access to the learning tools they need. While she quietly goes about changing the world around her, she explains how others can do the same.

“You have to make choices in life and make sure those choices line up with your plans and your goals. If you do that, it will work out.”