SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – El Niño brings with it severe thunderstorms, hotter temperatures, damaging winds, and toxic blue-green algae.

In the south, the dangerous heavy storms and damaging winds could be bad news for the Shreveport-Bossier community as it increases the likelihood of flash floods destroying homes; placing citizens at risk; and affecting our stormwater infrastructure due to heavy rain.

There’s also an alarming, toxic blue-green layer in our lakes and bayous due to the unseasonably warm weather.

Algae blooms can make humans ill and animals can die within minutes to days after exposure. They usually look like foam, scum, mats, or paint on the surface of the water.

‘Harmful algal blooms escalating globally due to climate crisis’ Neurotoxins harmful to humans and animals

“So that brings a host of multiple problems. Cyanobacteria has a neurotoxin called microcystins and that can cause problems for animals and humans,” Lucia Ross, Chief Marketing Officer at BlueGreen Water Technologies said.

Blue-green algae or cyanobacteria is being observed by scientists nationwide due to its harmful neurotoxins that pose a danger to humans and animals. The CDC, Louisiana Health Department, LSU AgCenter, and BlueGreen Water Technologies are all raising awareness to avoid areas with algal blooms.

The rapid growth of algal blooms can appear to be blue, bright green and in some cases reddish brown. If exposed to these toxins it can induce stomach pains, vomiting to neurological symptoms such as muscle weakness.

“If dogs are in water containing cyanobacteria and they ingest that water they can have symptoms such as seizures, diarrhea and vomiting, and up to death,” Ross said.

If you see this surface scum, avoid skin contact and do not swim and/or play in or near the contaminated water.