SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Commissioner and a Mardi Gras Krewe are working together on a fruitful partnership, and the community is invited to help.

Commissioner John-Paul Young and the Krewe of Highland are taking action to make Shreveport more beautiful while also addressing environmental issues and healthy eating for residents by planting fruit trees.

According to a media release, the planting project will aid with Young’s vision of making Highland Park and other parts of the historic neighborhood more aesthetically beautiful and eco-friendly.

Community members are invited to join Krewe members on Saturday, January 13, at 8 a.m. to plant hundreds of pear, fig, plum, and apple trees in Highland Park.

The planting will happen under the supervision of Dr. Hallie Dozier, Assistant Professor of Forestry Extension Natural Resources at LSU, and is meant to address erosion, improve soil quality at the park, and feed neighborhood residents as the trees start to bear fruit.

“The Krewe of Highland is always eager to give back to the neighborhood, and this was a great opportunity to beautify the area and feed our Highland veterans and youth to create healthy minds and bodies,” said Krewe of Highland Chairman Matthew Linn. “We invite the community to grab their shovels and join us Saturday morning to plant trees at the park.”

Young secured federal Green Infrastructure funds for the project, which includes future plantings on greenspaces along the Krewe of Highland’s parade route.

The majority of the planting is slated for the park however, there are ten median and greenspaces within the Highland and South Highland neighborhoods.

Green space at Marshall Street and Gilbert Drive Median along Boulevard Street between Southern and Fairfield Avenues Median along Robinson Place from Fairfield Avenue to Line Avenue Greenspace at Pinehurst Boulevard at Robinson Place Median along Columbia Street from Thornhill Avenue to Line Avenue Green space at King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue Green space at Linden and Wheeless streets Madison Park Rose Circle Median along Slattery Boulevard from Line Avenue to Madison Park Boulevard Median along Slattery Boulevard from Creswell to Line avenues

The Krewe of Highland and Commissioner Young partnered with several other community partners, including the Office of the Mayor of Shreveport, Caddo Parish, SPAR, landscape architects, and other community members who are passionate about revitalizing the city’s landscape.