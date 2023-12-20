SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An iconic park that has been dilapidating for many years will now be transformed into something unique and beneficial for residents by using green technology that takes advantage of its natural landscape.

Highland Park sits in the heart of the Highland neighborhood. The twelve-acre area offers a walking trail easily accessible to people nearby. However, the park’s naturally hilly landscape has made it a problem area for frequent flooding, causing it to heavily erode away over the years.

“If you come out here during a rainstorm, it looks like a miniature mudslide with clay slipping down the hill face into a ditch,” said John-Paul Young, Caddo Parish Commissioner of District 4.

Young lives nearby, often walking his dogs in Highland Park. He said he started small work on the park as a private citizen years ago, which became one of his goals in parish government to fix the beloved neighborhood park in such a way that gives back to the community.

“So, in the future, this will look like a terraced orchard. Each one of these lines, which is shaped like a terrace but isn’t for walking on but growing on, will have a line of various fruit trees growing on it. Pears, figs, plums, peaches, Arkansas black apples that will grow in the south. We will also put in pecan trees, probably live oak trees, and more cypress trees. They will all be on graceful lines that curve across the slope and faces of the landscape to be convenient places to walk and pick fruit, picnic around in the shade of a beautiful tree,” Young said.

The construction is already underway to make the park a place where fresh fruit trees can grow. Using the steep slopes to irrigate rainwater for new plants to absorb and grow from.

“Eventually, there will be large harvests available from this space. It’s in a public sphere, so anyone can come and get them,” Young said.

The project was unanimously approved by the Caddo Commission and funded through federal American Rescue Dollars designated for green infrastructure.

“Highland is a neighborhood where there are rich people, and there are poor people, and there are also very poor people. It’s a diverse community, and one thing we all have in common is that we all need food,” Young said.

The fruits of labor will begin to sprout by the Spring.

“It looks a lot better. It needs this cultivating. Make it where a lot of people want to come out and enjoy it and feel safe because it had a bad rap at one time because it looked so bad. But now that M. Paul is doing this, that’s who we need for this community. Somebody trying to get it right,” said a park go-er named Chester.

The park, once known for flooding, will become a source of new growth, using that water to help feed the neighborhood for generations to come.

“Hopefully, this large project will be really just a seed that grows into a greater awareness of our ability to produce agricultural wealth here,” Young said.

You can be a part of the Highland Park project as well because, over the next six weeks, volunteers will be planting lots of different fruit trees. You can follow the progress on Commissioner Young’s Facebook page and contact the Highland Neighborhood Association if you would like to plant a tree. You can also adopt a soil plot to take care of the long term.