SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You are cordially invited to make “trashy” new friends by helping to pick up litter during Love the Boot Week in Louisiana.

The goal is to smash Love the Boot’s previous record of 8,476 volunteers removing 293 tons of litter at 280 events in 54 parishes.

Louisiana’s Love the Boot Week, is about making connections—connections to the natural world and to other people who care about creating a cleaner more sustainable future.

The program engages communities in litter abatement, educates citizens to change behaviors that create litter, and encourages a strong, sustainability movement.

Image provided by Love the Boot, Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

Cleanups are scheduled during the week of Apr. 17-23

You can even take a pledge to clean up your community.

Don’t have a cleanup scheduled near you? Create one!

There’s good news for those who don’t have litter abatement projects already in place in their hometowns.

The people at Love the Boot created a helpful checklist to guide friends and neighbors to organize their own litter removal effort. They provide help for every step from organizing locations, and teams, designating leaders, litter disposal and more.

What you’ll need

The state welcomes citizens to download and use Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Love the Boot Week logos to promote Love the Boot Week events. You can even contact the marketing department at Keep Louisiana Beautiful to ask for assistance promoting your event.

Events have already been planned for April 22, 2023, cleanups across Louisiana. Visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org for more clean-up locations or to learn more about sustainability in Louisiana.