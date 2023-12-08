SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’d like to become better at starting campfires or lighting your wood-burning stove in northwest Louisiana, this fire-starting technique might become your new favorite thing.

This campfire was built with a modified version of the top-down method using logs, branches, twigs, dried grasses, and pine cones that grow in many parts of northwest Louisiana. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

It’s called the top-down fire, and if you’ve got a wood-burning stove or spend a lot of time camping, you’ve got to try this method.

This top-down fire technique uses all-natural materials from northwest Louisiana

To make a top-down fire with materials you’ll find almost anywhere in NWLA, start by gathering and chopping large limbs that are less than 10 inches thick. Then follow these directions:

Stack these large logs side by side, touching one another, to form the bottom layer of your NWLA top-down campfire. Next, begin building your second layer with a layer of medium-sized logs. For your third layer, use sticks that are about an inch wide. The final layer consists of tiny twigs and leaves, which will be amply piled on top of the other layers and topped with dried pine cones, which weigh down the dried leaves. Keep an eye on your fire and make sure it doesn’t spread. Add more logs as needed as the fire burns down to red-hot coals.

Creating a top-down fire will take more time than using a chemical means to start a fire, but the time you spend preparing for a top-down is well worth it. Once your fire is lit, it will mostly take care of itself. Top-down fires create embers on top that slowly burn down through the layers of the campfire.

And if you’re curious about how to build a top-down fire in a wood-burning stove, click here.