SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners (NWLAMG) are accepting grant applications from organizations in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Red River Parishes.

The grants are meant for projects that honor the concept of beautification, highlight sustainable growing practices, make it easier for the public to access green spaces, or provide horticultural education.

NWLA Master Gardeners say that they appreciate projects that involve the collaboration of organizations.

Grants as small as $300 and as large as $10,000 will be considered.

Community Grants will be awarded to municipalities, schools, garden clubs, neighborhood associations, charitable non-profit organizations with 501(c)3 status, or faith-based organizations that serve the public in a non-denominational capacity.

Grant applications must be turned in between Sept. 1 and Oct. 27; grant recipients will be chosen by Dec. 31, and their projects must be completed in 2024.

For more information, contact the NWLAMG Community Grants Program by calling (318) 469-9222, (281) 797-1158 or by visiting their website.