NATCHITOCHES (KTAL/KMSS) — The Keep Louisiana Beautiful campaign, bringing awareness to the state’s litter problems, has awarded their affiliate in Natchitoches.

The 2023 state’s largest litter study found Louisiana spends an estimated $91.4 million each year on litter prevention, education, remediation, and enforcement.

KLB beautification grant aims to create well-maintained gardens and plantings to promote community pride and improve appearances throughout Louisiana.

Keep Natchitoches Beautiful (KNB) was awarded $5,000.

The study found litter and illegal dumping expenditures present challenges in accounting for all the associated costs.

Source: Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

KNB hopes to reduce litter and help beautify the City of Natchitoches.

According to their press release, people are less likely to litter in areas that are well-maintained and beautiful, so reducing litter in highly visible areas is an additional key driver of this grant.

“We are extremely thankful and excited that we received this grant! We are looking forward to getting started on this project,

“I believe beautifying the entrance at the Texas & Pacific Railroad Depot entrance will benefit our City since it is the first visual that tourists and locals see when they pass by or visit the Depot,” Keep Natchitoches Beautiful Director Alicia Christophe stated in a press release.

Source: Keep Louisiana Beautiful. Source: Keep Louisiana Beautiful. Source: Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

They are encouraging individuals to ‘#LoveTheBoot all year long’ and highlight every effort makes a difference.