BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU professors explain how cultural heritage institutions, including galleries, libraries, archives and museums, or GLAMs, are being impacted by climate change.

“PROTECCT-GLAM: Providing Risk of the Environment’s Changing Climate Threats for Galleries, Libraries, Archives & Museums” is a three-year developing project, receiving a grant of $473,146.

The project will conduct experiments and develop a categorical risk assessment scale. The scale measures the locations of GLAMs that are at risk of a disaster. The scale measures from Level 1, which is a lower level threat, compared to Level 5, being the highest.

LSU Associate Director Edward Benoit, from the School of Information, Library & Science, is one of the lead professors working on the project.

“There’s so much that isn’t even known that could be at risk,” says Benoit. “You have threats that have to do with some signs that relate to the Mississippi River but then also inland flooding.”

According to a Heritage Health Information report, in 2019, 58% of institutions do not have a disaster plan and 75% of institutions lack both a disaster plan and staff training to implement a plan.

LSU Associate Professor Jill Trepanier, from the Geography and Anthropology Department, studies how these climate factors are impacting historic sites.

“You have this cohesive team, everybody trying to get towards the same goal of protecting the resources,” Trepanier states.

