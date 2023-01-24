Leslie Greene, wildlife rehabilitator, will be speaking at the Claiborne Parish Library in Homer on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6:00 p.m.

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If a baby squirrel falls from a tree or a raccoon is making itself at home in your attic, you can call on the Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator speaking at the Claiborne Parish Library in Homer on Tuesday evening.

“I hold a license for just about anything furry & 4 legged native to Louisiana,” Leslie Greene told the Claiborne Parish Library. “I do not rehab birds, raptors, or reptiles. However, I will take them in and help find an appropriate rehabber or facility to take them.”

Leslie Greene is a permitted wildlife rehabilitator through Louisiana’s Department of Wildlife & Fisheries. This allows her to work with coyotes, foxes, opossums, otters, raccoons, skunks, and squirrels injured or orphaned in Claiborne, Lincoln, Morehouse, Ouachita, and Union Parishes.

She says a 4-week-old raccoon once helped her find her calling in life.

“We’re very excited to have her. We’ve never had a program quite like this, and she has considerable experience in saving sick and injured animals that otherwise would not have made it,” says Claiborne Parish Library Historian Wesley Harris.

At Tuesday evening’s event, Greene will discuss her adventures working with injured Louisiana wildlife.

She is one of only 19 permitted wildlife rehabilitators listed on the state’s website. Greene is also on the Louisiana Land Conservation Assistance Network’s list of Wildlife Rehabilitators serving Louisiana.

Greene says her degree is in business, and she has worked in the healthcare industry for most of her adult life, but she has always held a passion for both domestic animals and wildlife.

She and her husband Mike run River Bandit Wildlife Rescue, a nonprofit wildlife rescue in Farmervile, La, where they take in approximately 100 injured/orphaned critters a year.

If you’re interested in hearing Greene speak about her adventures rescuing Louisiana wildlife or would like to ask questions about what it takes to become a wildlife rehabilitator, the fun kicks off at the Claiborne Parish Library, located at 909 Edgewood Drive in Homer, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Please note that the library is located in Homer, not Houma. Set your navigation apps accordingly, or you’ll wind up in south Louisiana.