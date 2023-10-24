SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Keep Louisiana Beautiful has awarded more than $140,000 in grants to parishes across the state, including one parish in northwest Louisiana.

25 organizations in 15 parishes were awarded a total of $141,133 through the Greener Grounds Grant to implement new practices to prevent litter at large outdoor events. This is the first year the grant has been available; the grant was created to complement the Greener Grounds Guidebook and Workbook.

KLB’s Executive Director, Susan Russel, said that we all love to laissez les bons temps rouler, but we must make sure that our festivals don’t threaten the environment.

The grant reimburses up to $8,000 in expenses for litter prevention at outdoor events where more than 1,000 attendees will gather between Oct. 2023 and May 2024.

The Greener Grounds Guidebook was created by Keep Louisiana Beautiful and French Quarter Festivals, Inc. The program provides event organizers with the tools they need to manage waste, prevent litter, and increase recycling at large events. The Greener Grounds Grant encourages the implementation of the best practices that are outlined in the Greener Grounds Guidebook and Workbook.

The Town of Arcadia’s Christmas Festival in Bienville Parish was selected as a recipient and will use the funds to purchase trash cans, recycling receptacles with bold lettering, and litter grabbers.

Funds will also be used to purchase signage and banners that explain the effects of litter on the environment. Signs will also demonstrate why recycling is important.