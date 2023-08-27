TENAHA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Citizens are cleared to return home after being evacuated from the vicinity of a large wildfire burning near Teneha, Texas.

Highway 84 between Tenaha to 699 was temporarily shut down on Sun., Aug. 27, due to the wildfire. The highway has since been reopened.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced the evacuation of residents who live along County Road 4475 and County Road 4505 between Tenaha, but the evacuation order has since been lifted.

The forest service is still working in the area.

Officials approximated 100 acres burned and asked that citizens stay out of the area so that first responders could respond to the wildfire.

Evacuees were instructed to use Tenaha First Baptist for shelter if needed.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.