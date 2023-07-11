Metairie, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana officials are taking steps to address the impact of extreme weather events and the climate crisis on its residents.

To help those affected and promote resilience, federal, state and local organizations are organizing a public forum titled “Climate Community Resilience Roundtable.” The event aims to empower Louisiana’s communities by providing resources, sharing support tools and highlighting workforce development opportunities.

The roundtable offers in-person and virtual attendance via Zoom or by phone on July 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is mandatory.

Northwest Louisiana suffered several extreme weather events over the last year, including a major storm that knocked out power to much of the region and tornadoes striking Shreveport and Keithville. As the cleanup continues, the city departments have reached out to a contractor to support and improve the operation. The roundtable will offer information on additional support and resources that could improve the city’s resiliency.

During the roundtable, attendees will have the opportunity to identify and access resources that can help build resilient infrastructure. By sharing knowledge, officials will share strategies to respond to the challenges posed to communities by the climate crisis.

The event will help promote employment opportunities in areas affected by the crisis and offer resources for promoting employment and public and private support. Some resources include securing a HUD Community Development Block Grant and other available funding options.

Participants will share best practices, offer technical assistance, and discuss strategies for social and economic development. Attendees will also address resources for environmental justice, ensuring an equitable approach to climate resilience.