SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the spirit of National Recycling Week (Nov. 13-19), Keep Bossier Beautiful has elevated this cause to a year-round priority, spearheading significant changes in Bossier City. The organization has given the city’s recycling center a makeover and pioneered the only correctional center recycling program in Louisiana.

Lynn Bryan, the executive director, highlights the impact of recycling on preserving natural resources and fostering a cleaner environment. She encourages community participation, announcing their upcoming event that involves recycling Christmas trees.

The recycling center is open to Bossier residents from Monday to Friday, 7 AM to 4 PM, and on Saturdays from 7 AM to 12 PM.