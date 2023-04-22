BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Downs hosted its annual ‘Spring Green’ recycling event to help the community shred recyclable documents and promote sustainability projects.

Residents could bring paper that needed to be shredded, and Goodwill Industries was present to collect donations of unwanted household products.

Louisiana Downs partnered with Keep Bossier Beautiful, and this event is one way the collaboration keeps Bossier City clean and green.

It is estimated that the event collected nearly five tons of paper.

Data shows when one ton of paper gets recycled; it can save 17 trees. Below are more facts about the environmental benefits of paper reuse according to recyclingbin.com:

Recycling one ton of paper saves 17 mature trees, 7K gallons of water, three cubic yards of landfill space, and 380 gallons of oil.

Every ton of paper recycled can save the energy equivalent of 165 gallons of gasoline.

17 trees can absorb 250 pounds of carbon dioxide from the air each year. Burn that same ton of paper and would create 15K pounds of carbon dioxide.

The paper recycling process generates 74% less air pollution and used 50% less water than making paper from new materials.

Recycled paper manufacturing only uses 60% of the energy needed to make paper from new materials.

Paper mills designed to use recycled paper cost 50 to 80% less than mills using new pulp

On-Site Secure Shredding Services of Shreveport shredded the documents- Bossier and will pack the shredded paper for transport to a recycling facility.