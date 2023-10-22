CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Saturday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered an oil spill on Twelve Mile Bayou that extended to Black Bayou.

Authorities said the spill’s reach extended as far south as Dixie Blanchard Rd. Using drones, deputies traced the spill nine miles north, just south of LA 530.

Twelve Mile Bayou oil spill (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The CPSO contacted the Louisiana State Police Haz Mat Hotline and turned the investigation over to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Officials are working to contain the spill.