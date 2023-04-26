It appears that much of your Wednesday will be rather quiet but if you were able to look farther into what is developing, it might be quite the surprise… SURPRISE!!! We will find a surface Low that I alluded to yesterday that will reside to our west with an attendant warm front stretching eastward across north and east Texas. It will eventually be invading Southern Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana. There will be a cold front stretching to the southwest of the Low.

Numerous disturbances will be found well to our west that will combine with other ingredients leading to gradual instability and available energy that will increase the development of the rain and storms in our area. By Wednesday afternoon rain and storms will fire up over north Texas. They will tend to move our way by late day.

This entire volatile system will enter and move through the ArkLaTex from late evening Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Why not just throw in a low level jet stream which could lead to possible hail and a very slight tornado risk for parts of our area? However, the entire scenario will likely congeal into a system that will bring excessively heavy rainfall to our area over a possibly short period. This could lead to isolated flooding. The severe storm action will then decrease overnight. Thursday morning will find the rain and storms winding down for our area as the main system moves eastward. However, there is a big “but” (no pun intended) in the forecast.

Yet another system will have a free ticket to ride right into our area as early as late Friday into Saturday with rain and a few rumbles. It will clear out late Saturday into Sunday. As you can see, the seven day forecast has its ups and downs of morning lows and afternoon highs. This is fairly normal for this time of year. By the way, there is a bit of good news (SURPRISE again)! Next week promises to be much better, IF you are inclined to believe Mother Nature!