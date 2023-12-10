SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — For many Americans during the holiday season, one of the most steadfast Christmas traditions is in a pickle — and yes, it’s a big dill.

The tradition is called “die Weihnachtsgurke” — translated as the “Christmas pickle” — and it, as its name suggests, is a holiday festivity that has its vinegar-soaked roots in German culture. But how did the trend first begin, and who still celebrates it?

A tradition to relish

Families most commonly observe the Christmas pickle tradition by hiding an ornament in the shape of a pickle on their Christmas tree each year. While the ornament may vary in shape, size and cosmetic design, the greenness of your average pickle is usually kept as a tricky trait designed to camouflage to decorative dill in the tree’s festive foliage.

Once hidden, the children of the family are usually sent on a race to find the pickle before their fellow Christmas-goers do. After the hunt concludes and the pickled prize is seized, the lucky finder is open to a reward of some kind.

However, the reward is where many families diverge in the pickle tradition. Some households choose to let the finder of the pickle open the first present of Christmas, while others elect to give the finder an exclusive gift. Meanwhile, many households adamantly believe that discovering the pickle is a sign of good luck or a blessing of good fortune for the year to come.

The origins of the Christmas pickle are widely disputed, though. Many versions of the supposed inspiration story have circulated through the internet, though none seem to be the “definitive” tale. The website whychristmas.com has offered three potential origins that have seen particular interest online, which are as follows:

In the 1880s, Woolworth stores began to sell ornaments from Germany that were made of glass and designed to look like fruits and vegetables. At that same time, many began to claim that the Christmas pickle (an ornament that would most likely be among the Woolworth stores’ newfound selection) was a very old tradition with similar rules to the modern interpretation of the tradition.

A Bavaria-born fighter in the American Civil War was taken prisoner. Starving, he begged one of the prison guards for a pickle before he died. The guard pitied the man and obliged, and the pickle provided the prisoner “the mental and physical strength to live on!”

During medieval times, two Spanish boys traveling home for the holidays from their boarding school were killed by the innkeeper where they were staying. The innkeeper hid their bodies in a pickle barrel. That evening, “St. Nicholas stopped at the same inn, and found the boys in the barrel and miraculously bought them back to life!”

The dill-emma: Who actually celebrates the pickle tradition?

The statistics behind the celebration of the Christmas pickle story may be more jarring than its convoluted origins, though. A survey conducted by the YouGov market research firm in 2016 revealed that 91% of German nationals didn’t know about the Christmas pickle tradition, with only 2% of those surveyed stating that they actively observed it. So who’s keeping the trend alive?

The answer may be Americans. Noting information provided by surveys, polls and other observations, several online sources have come to the conclusion that the holiday is more likely an invention of German migrants who came to America.

Southern Living claims the tradition is most popular “in the Midwest — Michigan in particular — where there are a lot of German immigrants,” for example. Meanwhile, the German Way and More cultural website debunks the entire tradition, stating that its emphasis on Christmas morning rather than Christmas Eve is one of the many “flaws in this version of the ‘legend.'”

Pickles aplenty!

In the end, the observation of the Christmas pickle tradition seems to be more dependent on your personal convictions and enjoyment of the holiday festivity rather than its overall historical context. Though the true beginnings of the Christmas pickle may remain shrouded in mystery, the tradition has withstood the test of time by being uniquely non-traditional, allowing a malleability that has turned this gherkin-based observance into a cherished moment in the holiday season for many families.

So, the next time you get ready to put up the Christmas tree, maybe pick out a hiding spot or two for a shiny new Christmas pickle. Who knows? It might become the next big dill in your family’s holiday traditions.