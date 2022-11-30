SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport Department of Public Works removed more than 800 political signs from city property since the November 8 election.

According to city ordinances related to campaign material, candidates have one week to remove their signs from public property. If the signs are not removed in that amount of time, the city will send a member of public works to pick the signs up.

“When the complaint come in, we’ll give it to the appropriate chief supervisor, and they’ll send someone out to the location and then determine if it’s in the right way or not, and remove the sign,” Dept. of Public Works Streets and Drainage Supervisor Terry Ivy said.

Anyone who sees outdated campaign signs should call the Shreveport Department of Public Works to file a complaint.