TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — It’s back to school time once again and that means Texas’ Sales Tax Holiday — also known as Tax-Free Weekend. While the break from sales tax is helpful for families buying school supplies, not every item on your lists may be eligible for tax-free sale.

While school supply lists differ by school, we combed through lists from several Texas districts to find some commonly asked-for items that don’t qualify to be tax-free this weekend, even if they are for school use.

Potential school supplies that are not eligible for Texas’ Sales Tax Holiday are:

Facial tissues

Disinfectant hand wipes

Hand sanitizer

Combination locks

Headphones

Paper towels

Plastic bags

Nap mats

Play-Doh/other brand modeling compounds

Sleeping bags

Per the Texas Comptroller, only qualifying items purchased during the sales tax holiday are eligible for tax-free status. School items purchased either before or after aren’t eligible for reimbursement or tax refund.

Texas’ 2023 Tax-Free Weekend runs through Sunday, August 13.