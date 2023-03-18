LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tip of time was announced for the Second Round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and Arkansas now faces the number one team on the journey to the title.

Arkansas (21-13), seeded eighth in the West Region, will face Kansas (28-7), the region’s number one seed on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in De Moines, Iowa. Tip-off will be at 4:15 p.m. Here are some things to know if you want to watch or listen to the game:

TV

The game will be live on CBS at the 4:15 p.m. tip-off time. Every game of the tournament can be watched on TBS, CBS, TNT or TruTV. A full TV schedule can be found on the NCAA website.

STREAMING

Arkansas vs. Kansas can be streamed on digital TV platforms like Sling TV, fuboTV or Hulu Live TV. This game and all tournament games can be streamed on the NCAA website as well.

RADIO

For fans looking to stream the game over radio, due to NCAA Men’s Basketball rules, the Arkansas Razorback app will not allow for free radio listening coverage from the voice of the Razorbacks. Instead, the whole tournament will be broadcasted through Westwood One national radio on the Varsity app or the Tunein app.

If the Razorbacks beat out Kansas, they will play the winner of (5) Saint Mary’s and (4) UConn. This game win would advance the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row.