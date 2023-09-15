(KTAL/KMSS) – Seven candidates hoping to be the next Louisiana Governor will face off in a debate hosted by Nexstar media.

Shawn Wilson, Sharon Hewitt, John Schroder, Richard Nelson, Stephen Waguespack, and Hunter Lundy are all expected to be joined on the debate stage by AG Jeff Landry who declined an invitation to the first debate hosted by the Urban League of Louisiana.

Crime, insurance, education, abortion, economic development, education, and road conditions in Louisiana are among the most important issues that voters will expect the candidates to have sensible solutions for.

Watch LIVE on Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m.