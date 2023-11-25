NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Hue Jackson dropped to 0-2 in the Bayou Classic after Saturday’s 27-22 loss to Southern.

Terrence Graves became the first coach to lead both Grambling and Southern to wins in the Bayou Classic after leading the Tigers to victory in 2021 and the Jags to victory on Saturday in New Orleans.

The Tigers had a chance to take the lead late, but the Myles Crawley 4th down pass intended for Lyndon Rash in the end zone was broken up.

Grambling got the scoring started late in the 1st quarter when Myles Crawley kept the ball on the read option and galloped into the end zone from the one-yard line. The run capped a 13-play 97-yard drive where Crawley completed all six of his passes for 83 yards.

Crawley finished the game 19 of 30 for 183 yards and an interception

Southern knotted the score at seven early in the 2nd quarter when former Grambling Tiger Noah Bodden connected with Darren Morris on a slant for an eight-yard touchdown pass.

The Jags added another score late in the half to take a 14-7 lead.

The Tigers drove the length of the field but settled for a field goal try with less than a minute remaining in the half. Horacio Johnson blocked the kick, Demetri Morsell scooped the ball up, and returned it to the house. Southern led 21-7 at the half.

The Jags extended it’s lead to 27-7 on the 2nd play of the 3rd quarter when Kendric Rhymes ripped off a 73-yard touchdown run.

Rhymes finished the game with 103 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.

The Grambling defense gave the Tigers a spark midway through the 3rd quarter when Andrew Jones picked off the Bodden pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. The pick six pulled the Tigers back to a two-score game.

After holding Southern to a three and out, a low snap forced the Jags punter to field the ball with his knee on the ground, resulting in a safety and pulling the Tigers within 11 at 27-16.

The Tigers made it a one-possession game when Floyd Chalk IV found the endzone from three yards out with 7:02 to play in the game.

Chalk led the game with 172 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown.