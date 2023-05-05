SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s newly elected City Marshal James Jefferson will officially take his title today after his swearing-in ceremony.

The Shreveport City Courthouse will bear witness to Marshal Jefferson taking on the title after serving as interim.

Marshal Jefferson filled in as Interim City Marshal for Shreveport after the unfortunate passing of Charlie Caldwell, Jr.

Marshal James Jefferson has served the City of Shreveport for the last 18 years and holds 23 years of law enforcement experience.